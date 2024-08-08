Horse Milk Ice Cream: A Healthy Low-fat and Probiotic-rich Frozen Treat

Highlights:

Ice creams and yogurt can be made from horse milk too

Mare's milk is blended with cow's cream to produce a lip-smacking scoop of ice cream

Horse milk ice cream is delicious, low in fat, more nutritious and rich in probiotics



Horse Milk Ice Cream: A Frozen Joy in Every Scoop

The use of mare's milk for yogurt ice cream and synbiotic ice cream production



Mare's Milk for Health

Lactoferrin: A protein found in human breast milk which strengthens the immune system and aids in easy digestion.

A protein found in human breast milk which strengthens the immune system and aids in easy digestion. Lysozyme: An antimicrobial enzyme which helps fight against a wide range of diseases.

An antimicrobial enzyme which helps fight against a wide range of diseases. Additionally, it is also lower in fat content than cow’s milk.

Is Probiotic Ice Cream Healthy?

Goodness of Gut-Friendly Ice Cream

Study limitations

Ice creams are one of the all-time favorite desserts loved by people of all ages. But, is it healthy to eat ice cream? Traditionally, ice creams are made from cow’s milk and cream, however, it is considered unhealthy as they are calorie-dense and contain high sugar and fat. But, what if this tasty frozen treat could provide you with a bundle of health benefits?Scientists have successfully developed probiotic ice creams and yogurts using mare’s milk (horse milk). Horse milk is often believed as a functional food. Hence, this new horse milk ice cream could be a potential game-changer in the world of frozen desserts as well as functional foods.The findings of the study are published in the journal).The mare's milk contains beneficial substances likeThe researchers did not just stop at creating a regular ice cream. They took the extra mile by creating synbiotic ice cream, commonly known as yogurt ice cream or probiotic ice cream.Synbiotic ice cream involves combining good bacteria (probiotics) with special fibers that feed them (prebiotics). In this case, the scientists used inulin (a type of fiber) derived from plants such as chicory root, as their prebiotic of choice. This combination creates an ideal environment for the good bacteria to thrive. Thus,For the study, the research team created: yogurt ice cream with inulin, yogurt ice cream without inulin, and two synbiotic ice creams with different probiotic strains and inulin.The study results were eye-catching. All ice cream variants maintained a good balance of protein, fat, and total solids. The yogurt ice cream without inulin was found to have the highest acidity. In the case of sensory evaluations, all ice cream varieties scored well.But, the actual victory came from the tests focused on the bacteria count. In the, they observed counts of beneficial bacteria above 7 log CFU/g (scientifically described as good). This indicates there were sufficient live probiotics ready to reach the consumer's gut. The key fact that these bacteria survived the freezing process and remained viable in the ice cream is indeed a notable achievement.- The study was conducted on a laboratory scale, so findings might vary in large-scale production. The researchers didn’t analyze shelf life of the ice cream or how the bacterial counts might change over a period of time.Hence,. So, hurry up, let’s start galloping and go neigh to grab the goodness of this yummy frozen treat.Source-Medindia