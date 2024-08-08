Horse Milk Ice Cream: A Healthy Low-fat and Probiotic-rich Frozen Treat

- Ice creams and yogurt can be made from horse milk too
Horse Milk Ice Cream: A Frozen Joy in Every ScoopScientists have successfully developed probiotic ice creams and yogurts using mare’s milk (horse milk). Horse milk is often believed as a functional food. Hence, this new horse milk ice cream could be a potential game-changer in the world of frozen desserts as well as functional foods.
Mare's Milk for HealthThe mare's milk contains beneficial substances like
Lactoferrin:A protein found in human breast milk which strengthens the immune system and aids in easy digestion.
Lysozyme:An antimicrobial enzyme which helps fight against a wide range of diseases.
- Additionally, it is also
lower in fat contentthan cow’s milk.
Is Probiotic Ice Cream Healthy?Synbiotic ice cream involves combining good bacteria (probiotics) with special fibers that feed them (prebiotics). In this case, the scientists used inulin (a type of fiber) derived from plants such as chicory root, as their prebiotic of choice. This combination creates an ideal environment for the good bacteria to thrive. Thus, consuming a probiotic ice cream can boost your gut health and immune system.
For the study, the research team created four types of mare’s milk ice cream: yogurt ice cream with inulin, yogurt ice cream without inulin, and two synbiotic ice creams with different probiotic strains and inulin.
The study results were eye-catching. All ice cream variants maintained a good balance of protein, fat, and total solids. The yogurt ice cream without inulin was found to have the highest acidity. In the case of sensory evaluations, all ice cream varieties scored well.
Goodness of Gut-Friendly Ice CreamBut, the actual victory came from the tests focused on the bacteria count. In the ice creams with inulin, they observed counts of beneficial bacteria above 7 log CFU/g (scientifically described as good). This indicates there were sufficient live probiotics ready to reach the consumer's gut. The key fact that these bacteria survived the freezing process and remained viable in the ice cream is indeed a notable achievement.
Study limitations- The study was conducted on a laboratory scale, so findings might vary in large-scale production. The researchers didn’t analyze shelf life of the ice cream or how the bacterial counts might change over a period of time.
Hence, ice cream made from horse milk could be used as a healthy substitute for cow milk ice cream. So, hurry up, let’s start galloping and go neigh to grab the goodness of this yummy frozen treat.
