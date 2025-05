Hope Emerges for Aggressive Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Experimental drug Ulefnersen offers hope for rare, early-onset Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in clinical trials.

A study published in The Lancet reports that a new experimental drug has shown encouraging results in treating a rare, inherited form of( ALS). While experimental drugs in clinical trials are often aimed at slowing or halting disease progression, this study delivered an unexpected outcome — patients demonstrated).Dr. Neil Shneider, lead scientist and neurologist at Columbia University, stated,Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurological disorder that affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord . These neurons control voluntary muscle actions. When damaged, ALS leads to muscle weakness, atrophy, and, in advanced stages, can impair functions like chewing and breathing.While most ALS cases are sporadic, around 10% are inherited. Of these, 1–2% are linked to mutations in the FUS (fused in sarcoma) gene. This subtype typically affects younger individuals and tends to progress aggressively ().The Lancet study involved 12 patients with FUS-ALS, who were treated with an experimental antisense oligonucleotide drug called(formerly known as jacifusen). Two patients showed particularly striking responses.One young female patient, treated since late 2020, regained her ability to walk and breathe unassisted — both critical functions typically lost in ALS.Another young male patient began treatment while still asymptomatic, though tests showed early signs of motor neuron damage. After three years of continuous therapy with ulefnersen, he remains symptom-free, and his abnormal muscle activity has improved.The case series noted that within six months of treatment, there was an, a protein biomarker for nerve damage. This suggests that early intervention with Ulefnersen may not onlybut also potentiallyImportantly, the drug was well tolerated, withreported among the trial participants.Although many symptomatic patients with advanced ALS in the study did not survive due to the disease’s aggressive nature, Dr. Shneider noted that “.”Ulefnersen was initially developed by Dr. Shneider and Ionis Pharmaceuticals for a single patient, Jaci Hermstad from Iowa, whose identical twin had previously died from the same condition. What began as a one-off treatment has now evolved into a full-fledged clinical trial, offering new hope to others with this rare ALS variant.The drug belongs to a promising class of treatments known as. These molecules work by, thereby reducing production of the toxic protein that damages motor neurons.Ulefnersen received, and to date,. Encouraged by the results of this case series, a“Now we are eagerly awaiting those results, which we hope will lead to the approval of ulefnersen,” said Dr. Shneider.With the global clinical trial underway, the ALS community watches with cautious optimism. If the promising results hold, ulefnersen could become the first targeted treatment for this rare and aggressive form of ALS — potentially changing the future for young patients worldwide.Source-Medindia