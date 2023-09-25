About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Advertisement

Holiday Indulgences: How to Celebrate Without Spiking Your Blood Sugar

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 25, 2023 at 9:19 PM
Highlights:
  • Overindulging during festivals can impact diabetes control and increase blood sugar levels
  • Foods rich in sugar and refined carbs, like sweet desserts and beverages, raise blood sugar levels
  • Planning, portion management, and informed food choices can help maintain stable blood sugar during the holiday season

Holiday Indulgences: How to Celebrate Without Spiking Your Blood Sugar

Who would like to sacrifice modaks and puran polis on Ganesh Chaturthi? Or those scrumptious Diwali laddoos? Too much feasting during festivals affects blood sugar levels, which may pose challenges in diabetes control.

Diabetes Diet Plan
Diabetes Diet Plan
Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes.
Advertisement


The best way will be to have smaller portions of food at regular intervals instead of having a large meal at once. Blood sugar levels can also rise during the festive season due to alcohol consumption, eating at odd hours, a lack of physical activity, mental stress, and social pressure.

What Foods Cause High Blood Sugar Levels?

These five food groups promote high blood sugar levels because they are high in sugar and refined carbs (1 Trusted Source
Sugars and blood glucose control

Go to source):
  • Sugary desserts
  • Sweetened beverages
  • Starchy side dishes
  • Candied or dried fruits
  • Fried foods

Healthier Alternatives to Sugary Food

During the holiday season, these foods can be replaced with healthier alternatives (2 Trusted Source
Diabetes care during Diwali

Go to source):
  • Replace sweet desserts with fruit platters or salads.
  • As a healthy alternative to milk chocolate, choose dark chocolate with a greater cocoa content.
  • Instead of sweet spreads, try almond or peanut butter.
  • Replace sweetened yoghurts with plain Greek yoghurt and sweeten with honey.
  • Make your treats with less sugar or sugar substitutes such as stevia.
  • Select whole grain.
  • Instead of sugary beverages, provide herbal teas with a touch of honey.

Methods for Controlling Blood Sugar Levels

Prepare ahead of time


Before attending holiday celebrations, plan your meals and snacks to ensure they meet your dietary requirements. Eat a balanced supper or snack before going out to avoid overeating on high-sugar meals later.

Portion management


When enjoying holiday foods, keep portion sizes in mind. Smaller servings can help keep blood sugar levels stable. Use smaller plates to help you keep your serving portions under control.
Diabetes
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
Advertisement

Make an informed decision


Choose foods with fewer processed carbs and added sugars. Lean proteins, veggies, and whole grains should be prioritized. If you want to pamper yourself, choose a little piece and enjoy it carefully.

References :
  1. Sugars and blood glucose control - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7598079/)
  2. Diabetes care during Diwali - (https://www.narayanahealth.org/blog/diabetes-care-during-diwali/)

Source: Medindia
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
The oral health preventive strategies in individuals at risk for diabetes are important because they play a key role in oral diseases that affect dental care.

Advertisement

Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
Advertisement
Advertisement

