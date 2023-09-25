Holiday Indulgences: How to Celebrate Without Spiking Your Blood Sugar

Portion management

Advertisement

Make an informed decision

Sugars and blood glucose control - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7598079/) Diabetes care during Diwali - (https://www.narayanahealth.org/blog/diabetes-care-during-diwali/)

When enjoying holiday foods, keep portion sizes in mind. Smaller servings can help keep blood sugar levels stable. Use smaller plates to help you keep your serving portions under control.Choose foods with fewer processed carbs and added sugars. Lean proteins, veggies, and whole grains should be prioritized. If you want to pamper yourself, choose a little piece and enjoy it carefully.Source: Medindia