High Consumption of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Is Associated with Low Bone Mineral Density in Young People: The Brazilian Birth Cohort Consortium

Did You Know? Just one #SugaryHolidayDrink can push #AddedSugar beyond daily limits, triggering #Calcium loss that slowly weakens #Bones long before fractures or #Osteoporosis appear. #BoneHealth #HolidayDrinks #HiddenHealthRisks #NutritionFacts #Medindia

Research suggests frequent intake of sugar-rich holiday beverages may increase calcium loss, impair vitamin D activity, and gradually weaken bone strength.

Holiday Drinks Loaded With Sugar May Be Weakening Your Bones

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do sugary drinks really weaken bones?

A: Yes. Excess sugar can increase calcium loss and interfere with bone remodeling over time.

Q: Are milk-based holiday drinks good for bone health?

A: They provide calcium, but high added sugar levels may offset benefits if consumed frequently.

Q: Does alcohol in festive drinks affect bones?

A: Yes. Alcohol can impair calcium absorption and reduce bone formation.

Q: How much added sugar is safe per day?

A: Experts recommend limiting added sugar to 25 grams for women and 36 grams for men.

Q: What is the healthiest holiday drink for bones?

A: Low sugar beverages with calcium and protein, such as lightly sweetened cocoa made with milk.