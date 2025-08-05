Histotripsy: The Tumor-Destroying Sound Waves Changing Liver Cancer Treatment

A new non-invasive liver cancer treatment called histotripsy uses sound waves to destroy tumors without surgery. Learn how it works and why experts are calling it a game-changer.

Highlights: Histotripsy uses focused ultrasound to destroy liver tumors, no cuts, no needles, no radiation

The treatment is now FDA-approved and offers new hope for patients who can’t have surgery

It may also help the immune system attack cancer in other parts of the body

No scalpels, no radiation - just sound waves fighting cancer. Histotripsy is changing how we treat liver tumors, and maybe cancer itself.

For patients battlingis a medical breakthrough. Approved by the FDA in late 2023, it uses focused ultrasound energy to destroy tumors without cutting the body. This means no scalpels, needles, radiation, and often no hospital stay ().Instead of cutting into the body, doctors position a specialized machine over the patient. The ultrasound waves are precisely focused deep into the liver, where they create microscopic bubbles inside the tumor. As these bubbles rapidly expand and collapse, they—much like balloons popping under pressure.If you’ve heard of, a treatment that uses sound waves to break up kidney stones, histotripsy may sound familiar. But while both areand use, the similarities end there.Histotripsy is far more advanced—it targetsin the liver with, sparing healthy cells. Think of it as aof lithotripsy—designed not just to break stones, but toCurrently, histotripsy is, whether they are(like hepatocellular carcinoma) orDoctors at centers like MD Anderson and USA Health evaluate each patient’s case carefully to see if histotripsy is the best choice. It’s often considered when surgery is risky or the tumor is close to vital organs.USA Health recently became the first center in Alabama to offer histotripsy, using a system called Edison.said Dr. William Richards, Chair of Surgery at USA Health.Because histotripsy doesn’t use heat, radiation, or drugs, it avoids many side effects. Patients can continue chemotherapy or blood thinners and avoid risks like infection or bleeding. Recovery is fast, and many patients go home the same day.Exciting new research from the University of Michigan found that histotripsy not only destroys liver tumors but may also activate the immune system to fight cancer elsewhere in the body.How? By reducing low oxygen (hypoxia) in tumors, histotripsy helps immune cells recognize cancer and attack it, even in distant organs.says Dr. Anutosh Ganguly, who led the research. “Histotripsy may teach the body to fight back.”Histotripsy is not a magic cure, but it’s a powerful new tool that’s expanding what doctors can offer. It’s safe, precise, and helps the body help itself.For many liver cancer patients, thismay mean the difference betweenSource-Medindia