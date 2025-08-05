About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Histotripsy: The Tumor-Destroying Sound Waves Changing Liver Cancer Treatment

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 5 2025 2:17 PM

A new non-invasive liver cancer treatment called histotripsy uses sound waves to destroy tumors without surgery. Learn how it works and why experts are calling it a game-changer.

Highlights:
  • Histotripsy uses focused ultrasound to destroy liver tumors, no cuts, no needles, no radiation
  • The treatment is now FDA-approved and offers new hope for patients who can’t have surgery
  • It may also help the immune system attack cancer in other parts of the body
For patients battling liver cancer, histotripsy is a medical breakthrough. Approved by the FDA in late 2023, it uses focused ultrasound energy to destroy tumors without cutting the body. This means no scalpels, needles, radiation, and often no hospital stay (1 Trusted Source
Histotripsy - hype or hope? Review of innovation and future implications

Go to source).
Instead of cutting into the body, doctors position a specialized machine over the patient. The ultrasound waves are precisely focused deep into the liver, where they create microscopic bubbles inside the tumor. As these bubbles rapidly expand and collapse, they shatter the cancer cells—much like balloons popping under pressure.

“The technology is non-invasive and extremely precise,” says Dr. Hop Tran Cao, who leads the histotripsy program at MD Anderson. “It allows us to treat tumors we couldn’t safely reach before.”


Histotripsy vs. Lithotripsy: What’s the Difference?

If you’ve heard of lithotripsy, a treatment that uses sound waves to break up kidney stones, histotripsy may sound familiar. But while both are non-invasive and use focused acoustic energy, the similarities end there.

Histotripsy is far more advanced—it targets tumor tissue in the liver with pinpoint accuracy, sparing healthy cells. Think of it as a next-generation evolution of lithotripsy—designed not just to break stones, but to fight cancer.


Who Can Get Histotripsy?

Currently, histotripsy is FDA-approved only for liver tumors, whether they are primary tumors (like hepatocellular carcinoma) or cancer that has spread to the liver.

Doctors at centers like MD Anderson and USA Health evaluate each patient’s case carefully to see if histotripsy is the best choice. It’s often considered when surgery is risky or the tumor is close to vital organs.


New Hope: Alabama and Beyond

USA Health recently became the first center in Alabama to offer histotripsy, using a system called Edison. “For patients with few options, this changes everything,” said Dr. William Richards, Chair of Surgery at USA Health.

Because histotripsy doesn’t use heat, radiation, or drugs, it avoids many side effects. Patients can continue chemotherapy or blood thinners and avoid risks like infection or bleeding. Recovery is fast, and many patients go home the same day.


More Than Tumor Destruction: It Boosts Immunity

Exciting new research from the University of Michigan found that histotripsy not only destroys liver tumors but may also activate the immune system to fight cancer elsewhere in the body.

How? By reducing low oxygen (hypoxia) in tumors, histotripsy helps immune cells recognize cancer and attack it, even in distant organs.

“This could make other treatments like chemo or radiation work better,” says Dr. Anutosh Ganguly, who led the research. “Histotripsy may teach the body to fight back.”

Final Takeaway: A New Chapter in Cancer Care

Histotripsy is not a magic cure, but it’s a powerful new tool that’s expanding what doctors can offer. It’s safe, precise, and helps the body help itself.

For many liver cancer patients, this sound-based technology may mean the difference between no options and new hope.

Reference:
  1. Histotripsy - hype or hope? Review of innovation and future implications - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1091255X2400492X)

Source-Medindia


