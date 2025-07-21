About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
High Antibiotic Resistance in Gut Bacteria Linked to 40% Higher Death Risk

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 21 2025 4:49 PM

New study links high levels of antibiotic resistance in gut microbes to a significantly increased risk of death and sepsis. Findings highlight how everyday choices, like what you eat, can impact gut resistance and health outcomes decades later.

Highlights:
  • Gut bacteria carrying antibiotic resistance genes linked to a 40% higher risk of death over 17 years
  • Western diet, raw salads, and chicken are associated with a higher resistance burden
  • Fiber-rich foods like rye bread, berries, and potatoes are linked to lower resistance
A groundbreaking Finnish study has revealed that antibiotic resistance genes in gut bacteria may do more than make infections harder to treat; they may quietly predict your risk of sepsis or death decades down the line. This research adds to the growing body of evidence on antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a global health crisis responsible for over a million deaths annually (1 Trusted Source
Variation and prognostic potential of the gut antibiotic resistome in the FINRISK 2002 cohort

Go to source).
Researchers analyzed stool samples from 7,211 adults and tracked their health outcomes for 17 years using Finland’s world-class national health registers. What they found was startling: those with higher levels of resistance genes in their gut had a 40% higher risk of dying from any cause.

“This is the first time we could study how resistance burden in the gut predicts long-term health at a population level,” said Katariina Pärnänen, lead author and Academy Research Fellow.

What Raises Your Resistance Burden? While prior antibiotic use was the most obvious factor, the study identified several lifestyle and demographic factors that were strongly linked to resistance:
  • Tetracycline antibiotics had the strongest long-term impact on gut resistance.
  • E. coli and Bacteroides, common in a Western diet, increased the resistance burden.
  • Bifidobacteria and Prevotella, linked to fiber-rich diets, lowered resistance levels.
  • Consumption of raw vegetables, salads, and chicken (often carrying resistant bacteria) raised the resistance burden.
  • Women, city dwellers, and high-income households surprisingly had higher resistance levels.
“These patterns are surprising since they’re usually tied to better health,” noted Pärnänen.

A Silent Risk Factor: Like High Blood Pressure or Diabetes

According to the researchers, the gut resistance burden could become a new health risk marker, much like elevated blood pressure or blood sugar. Their key finding: people with a high resistance burden had more than double the risk of developing sepsis and a significantly higher risk of dying from respiratory infections.

What Can You Do?

While large-scale reductions in antibiotic use are vital, the study emphasizes personal responsibility and lifestyle choices:
  • Prioritize fiber-rich foods (whole grains, berries, root vegetables)
  • Practice hand and food hygiene
  • Avoid unnecessary antibiotics
  • Choose well-cooked meats over raw or underwashed salad
“Gut health is public health,” said Professor Leo Lahti, who coordinated the data science effort. “Machine learning and supercomputing helped us identify these long-term patterns.”

“This study shows that our gut resistance profile may be as important as blood pressure or cholesterol when predicting long-term health,” added Pärnänen.

Reference:
  1. Variation and prognostic potential of the gut antibiotic resistome in the FINRISK 2002 cohort - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-61137-x)

Source-Medindia

