Hidden Sugar Hurting Your Liver More Than Junk Food?

Emerging research shows excess fructose intake may damage the liver more than fatty or junk foods by accelerating fat buildup and inflammation linked to fatty liver disease.

Fructose and sugar: A major mediator of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Did You Know? Excess #fructose bypasses normal energy control in the body and is directly converted into #liverfat, raising the risk of #FattyLiverDisease even without overeating. #liverHealth #sugarrisk #nafld #digestivehealth #medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is fructose more harmful to the liver than fat?

A: Yes. Fructose is directly converted into liver fat and bypasses normal metabolic controls.

Q: Can fatty liver occur without alcohol or obesity?

A: Yes. High fructose intake alone can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Q: Are fruit juices safe for liver health?

A: Packaged fruit juices often contain concentrated fructose and lack fiber, making them risky for liver health.

Q: How can I reduce fructose intake?

A: Avoid sugary drinks, limit processed foods, and read labels for added sugars.

Q: Can fatty liver disease be reversed?

A: Early-stage fatty liver can improve with dietary changes and reduced sugar intake.