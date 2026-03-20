Hidden Chemicals in Hair Extensions Raise Cancer Concerns

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do hair extensions contain harmful chemicals?

A: Some studies have found that hair extensions may contain chemicals linked to health risks.

Q: Are synthetic hair extensions unsafe?

A: Synthetic hair may contain more chemical compounds, but safety depends on exposure levels and duration.

Q: Are natural hair extensions safer?

A: Not always. Even natural or biobased products may contain chemical contaminants.

Q: Can these chemicals cause cancer?

A: Some detected chemicals are linked to cancer risk, but more research is needed to confirm direct effects.

Q: How can users reduce risk?

A: Limiting use, choosing quality products, and ensuring ventilation during styling may help reduce exposure.