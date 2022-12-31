Hetero’s COVID-19 Oral Medication Nirmacom Receives WHO Prequalification

Who should take Nirmacom

Advertisement

Guidelines for Nirmacom Usage

DCGI Approves Manufacturing and Distribution of Nirmacom

WHO strongly recommends nirmatrelvir and ritonavir for mild and moderate COVID-19 individuals who are at high risk of hospitalization, such as those who are unvaccinated, elderly, or immunocompromised.The Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) announced in March that it has struck agreements with 35 companies (including 19 from India) to produce a generic version of Pfizer's Paxlovid at a lower cost for LMICs.The medication will be available by prescription and should be started as soon as feasible following the diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of the onset of symptoms. Nirmacom will be manufactured in Hetero's facilities in India, according to the company.Vamsi Krishna Bandi, Managing Director, Hetero Group of Companies, said, "WHO Prequalification for Nirmacom is a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19 as it allows us to expand access to this important innovative antiretroviral drug to people in need. We are committed to making Nirmacom available faster at affordable prices across 95 LMICs including India."Charles Gore, Executive Director of MPP said, "We are delighted to see the first generic version of nirmatrelvir under MPP license with Pfizer, receive quality assurance approval from WHO. This is an impressive achievement from Hetero as we announced the sub-license agreements just nine months ago. With cases of COVID-19 again on the rise we need to make treatments readily available in LMICs so no one is left behind."The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has previously granted Hetero an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to manufacture and distribute Nirmacom.Source: Medindia