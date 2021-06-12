About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Here's How You can Eat Right During Wedding Season

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM
Highlights:
  • Consume more of complex carbohydrates and lean protein during the day
  • Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables during breakfast and lunch
  • Also, eat in small quantities. This helps you control your intake

Wedding season is in its full bloom, and here are some tips for you and your family to keep in mind to avoid gaining those extra kilos.

In the spirit of celebration, it feels wrong to turn down our favourite appetizers, meals, and desserts! Our workout schedule and physical activities take a back seat.

When it comes to maintaining your weight during wedding season, it can be challenging at times, but with the right amount of food intake and smart choices, it can all be kept in place.

Sharing her personal insights on keeping our weight in place during the winter wedding season, Sakshi Bakshi, Founder of Nucros, has a few tips for all those health freaks out there!
Keep your diet in check

Always make sure keep it light in the day before a heavy night out. This means incorporating as many complex carbohydrates as possible, to keep the hunger in check for a long time while still being low in calories.

Fruit and vegetables in the form of salads, soups, smoothies, etc. should be the priority. Stay away from high-fat soups consisting of thick cream and instead indulging in soups with a lot of vegetable content in them.

Choose lean proteins

While eating out, one should try to consume as much warm and heated food as possible in the winter season. An intake of lean protein, e.g., paneer, soya, dal, etc., for vegetarians and fish, chicken, etc., for non-vegetarians is advised.

Balance calories

Stick to easy breakfast and lunch which includes lots of fruit and vegetables. So even if dinner is heavy, the calorie intake for the whole day is maintained because breakfast and lunch balance it out. Eat a small meal before going out so that you don't binge.

Eat in small quantities

At parties or if you are having a buffet, use a small quarter plate, which allows you to control the quantity better. So, even if you make 2-3 trips to the buffet, it helps in controlling the portions you consume.

Stay Hydrated

One very important tip she shares is to stay hydrated during the dry winter season. Often one does not realise their thirst level in this dry season, which can negatively affect our health and cause problems such as headaches, gut issues, skin issues, etc.

Drink at least one glass of water per hour around 12 to 16 glasses of water a day.

If you are going out and consuming alcohol, she recommends drinking one glass of water alternately with a drink and having only 2-3 drinks of clear spirits with water to keep calories in check.



Source: IANS
