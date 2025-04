Study links prolonged loneliness to a threefold increase in early mortality among middle-aged women.​

Highlights: Study analyzed data from over 57,000 Australian women aged 48-55

Women with chronic loneliness had a 15% risk of early death, compared to 5% in non-lonely women

risk of early death, compared to 5% in non-lonely women Findings underscore the importance of addressing loneliness as a significant health risk factor

"Loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted is the most terrible poverty!"

– Mother Teresa

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Extended loneliness triples risk of early death in middle-aged women: study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Persistent #loneliness can triple the risk of #earlydeath in middle-aged women! #mentalhealth #medindia​’

Persistent #loneliness can triple the risk of #earlydeath in middle-aged women! #mentalhealth #medindia​’

Advertisements

Chronic Loneliness: A Hidden Crisis in Plain Sight

Advertisements

Middle-Aged Women: The Overlooked Demographic

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Loneliness, health and mortality



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisements

From Emotion to Emergency: Time to Act

Loneliness is reversible!

Let’s Make Loneliness a Health Priority!

Extended loneliness triples risk of early death in middle-aged women: study - (https://english.news.cn/20250407/224a62dee45942eb985c43ce745ea0b0/c.html) Loneliness, health and mortality - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6998928/)

True to the saying, researchers have elevated loneliness from an emotional state into a serious healthcare issue. Persistent loneliness increases death rates in middle-aged women and is associated with a threefold increase in premature death risks, according to a study. Loneliness affects more than mental well-being, as it sets off multiple physical processes that lead to premature death . Women today experience the most extreme isolation alongside invisibility and danger despite living through a period of unprecedented technological connection ().Data from a comprehensive analysis of overAustralian women agedpointed to a major discovery that people enduring ongoing loneliness faced achance of, while thoseendured justmortality. The elevated risk ofthe risks associated with, yet medical professionals mostly overlook this condition in their treatments.Loneliness impacts key biological processes. High-stress hormone levels from loneliness trigger cortisol production and create sleep problems whilein the body. Multiple factors combine to create elevated dangers for heart disease alongside stroke and mental illness, and as shortened lifespan.Why middle-aged women? The middle-aged period usually features several notablebecause children move out, family relationships evolve, work situations transform, and they care for elderly relatives. Women who experience life changeseven when they remain physically surrounded by others. The research presented a contrary perspective as it demonstrated that strong relationships provide more benefit than the number of connections ().More than basic compassion, this issue needs policy change along with appropriate support services and mental health solutions, which are to be addressed under primary care. Doctors and society should emphasize women's social wellness as a priority in the same way they have for diet and exercise plans. Clinicians must identifythrough screening procedures instead of viewing it as mere emotional distress. Strong social networks , along with generational harmony, community centers, and professional mental support, form the essential remedy against loneliness. Treatment of loneliness should not be seen as an extravagant benefit; it should be addressed as a vital medical treatment for middle-aged women!Source-Medindia