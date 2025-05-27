About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Heavy Rains in Mumbai Lead to Surge in Respiratory Health Issues
Advertisement

Heavy Rains in Mumbai Lead to Surge in Respiratory Health Issues

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 27 2025 2:11 PM

Unseasonal May rainfall in Mumbai has led to rise in respiratory infections due to increased humidity and stagnant water accumulation.

Highlights:
  • Respiratory infections surge after intense unseasonal rainfall in Mumbai
  • Humidity and stagnant water create ideal conditions for virus spread
  • Hospitals report a 30-40% rise in outpatient consultations
An intense burst of unseasonal rain in Mumbai during the first week of May has triggered the city’s highest recorded May rainfall since 2021. The Santacruz observatory logged 34 millimeters of rainfall between 6th to 8th May—almost four times the city's usual average for the entire month (1 Trusted Source
Respiratory Infections Increase in Mumbai Post Pre-Monsoon Showers

Go to source).
The abrupt weather change has caused a spike in seasonal health issues, with residents reporting high fevers, persistent dry cough, throat irritation, fatigue, and respiratory problems. Health professionals across the city attribute this surge to erratic climatic conditions, elevated humidity, and water stagnation, all of which are creating an ideal environment for the proliferation of viruses and bacteria, especially those that target the respiratory system.


Humidity Spike Weakens Body’s Natural Defenses

Sudden transitions from dry heat to high humidity are making it difficult for the human body to regulate temperature and resist infections, according to Dr. B A Chaurasia, internal medicine consultant at Kokilaben Hospital. He noted a consistent rise in respiratory illnesses, particularly upper respiratory tract conditions such as viral pharyngitis, flu, and bronchitis.

Major public hospitals have seen outpatient consultations jump by 30 to 40% within the past week. Many patients are struggling with fatigue and a cough that lingers well beyond the typical duration of viral illnesses.


Advertisements
Hospitals See Rise in Infection-Linked Fatigue and Fever

Expert highlighted a significant rise in cases of fever, throat pain, and severe fatigue. While most infections remain mild and self-limiting, individuals with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or advanced age have experienced complications like bronchitis and pneumonia that required hospital care.

Physicians reported a marked shift in patient profiles within just five days. What began as sporadic flu cases has turned into a widespread outbreak, particularly among vulnerable groups. The fluctuating weather is weakening immune systems and facilitating the rapid transmission of viruses.


Advertisements
Humidity Creating Breeding Ground for Viruses

Transitional weather patterns are weakening the respiratory tract’s natural defenses, making people more susceptible to airborne infections. Wet clothing, cooler evening temperatures, and exposure to rain further exacerbate respiratory vulnerability.

Viruses like rhinoviruses and influenza are thriving in the current humid climate. These pathogens live longer in moist air and spread quickly in Mumbai's crowded spaces.


Climate Variability Altering Infection Cycles

Previously seen only in winter or monsoon seasons, respiratory infections are now surfacing during pre-monsoon periods. Experts point to shifting climatic patterns as a reason for the changing disease timeline, expanding the months during which respiratory illnesses can peak.

Municipal authorities have advised the public to practice hand hygiene, wear masks, and get timely vaccinations, particularly those with underlying health risks. They also emphasized that even short spells of rain can have prolonged health consequences.

Authorities Urge Caution and Vigilance

A senior health official from the municipal corporation confirmed that community health alerts are being reinforced, and fever surveillance efforts are being expanded. Medical professionals are urging residents not to self-medicate and to consult doctors if symptoms last beyond three to five days.

With additional unseasonal rain predicted and an early monsoon expected around May 27, healthcare providers across Mumbai are preparing for a sustained increase in infection rates.

Clinicians are stressing the need for early diagnosis, adequate rest, hydration, and avoidance of wet, humid conditions to mitigate risk.

To sum up, this sudden exposure to unseasonal rain has triggered a concerning rise in respiratory illnesses, particularly affecting the elderly and chronically ill. With changing weather patterns now extending traditional infection seasons, health experts are calling for increased public awareness and preventive care to manage the growing health risk.

Reference:
  1. Respiratory Infections Increase in Mumbai Post Pre-Monsoon Showers - (https://www.mumbailive.com/en/health/respiratory-infections-increase-in-mumbai-post-pre-monsoon-showers-88542)

