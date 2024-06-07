About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Heat Waves & Heart Health: A Deadly Duo Threatening Lives

Heat Waves & Heart Health: A Deadly Duo Threatening Lives

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 7 2024 10:49 AM

Highlights:
  • Rising temperatures amplify the risk of heart-related fatalities
  • Vulnerable communities bear the brunt of heat-related cardiovascular risks
  • Sustainable infrastructure and climate mitigation efforts are crucial for long-term protection
The escalation of global temperatures is not only reshaping our climate but also posing a significant threat to heart health, leading to a surge in cardiovascular diseases-related deaths, experts warned on World Environment Day.
Observed annually on June 5, this day aims to spotlight the impacts of climate change on various aspects of life, including human health. With this year's theme focusing on "Land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience," the urgency to address the ramifications of rising temperatures becomes more pronounced (1 Trusted Source
Heart problems and the heat: What to know and do

Go to source).


Heat Exhaustion - Causes - Symptom - Treatment - FAQs
Heat Exhaustion - Causes - Symptom - Treatment - FAQs
Heat exhaustion is a heat-related illness and occurs when the body gets too hot. Heat exhaustion occurs due to dehydration and loss of electrolytes through the skin.
Vulnerable Communities at Risk: Understanding the Disproportionate Burden

Research reveals a direct correlation between temperature spikes and the risk of death from cardiovascular diseases, with every 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature amplifying this threat. Shockingly, statistics indicate that around 489,000 heat-related deaths occurred annually between 2000 and 2019, with Asia bearing the brunt of 45% of these fatalities.

Recent data from India's Health Ministry unveiled a grim reality, reporting 605 deaths attributed to various cardiovascular diseases in May alone. Among these, heat strokes claimed at least 80 lives, including both confirmed and suspected cases, with 56 confirmed deaths occurring between March and May, a stark reminder of the lethal impact of soaring temperatures (2 Trusted Source
Risk of fatal heart attack may double in heat wave & high fine particulate pollution days

Go to source).


Heat Waves Make It Tougher for Mental Health
Heat Waves Make It Tougher for Mental Health
Research has established links between rising heat and a range of mental health issues including mental fatigue, aggression, and even higher rates of suicide.

The Deadly Impact of Rising Temperatures on Heart Health

Heat waves can have significant effects on heart health and general well-being. Here's how:

1. Dehydration: During heat waves, the body sweats more to regulate temperature. If fluids are not replenished adequately, dehydration can occur. Dehydration strains the heart as it has to work harder to pump blood through the body, potentially leading to increased heart rate and blood pressure.

2. Heat Stress: High temperatures can cause heat stress, especially in vulnerable populations like the elderly, young children, and individuals with pre-existing heart conditions. Heat stress can lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke, both of which can have serious consequences for heart health. Heatstroke, in particular, is a medical emergency that can result in organ damage or even death if not treated promptly.

3. Exacerbation of Cardiovascular Conditions: Heat waves can exacerbate existing cardiovascular conditions such as hypertension (high blood pressure), coronary artery disease, and heart failure. The combination of heat and humidity can put additional strain on the heart, leading to an increased risk of heart attacks and other cardiac events.

4. Air Pollution: Heat waves often coincide with increased levels of air pollution, which can worsen cardiovascular health. Pollutants such as ozone and particulate matter can irritate the airways and lungs, triggering inflammation and increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

5. Electrolyte Imbalance: Excessive sweating during heat waves can lead to electrolyte imbalances, particularly sodium and potassium. These electrolytes play a crucial role in maintaining proper heart function. Imbalances can disrupt the heart's electrical impulses, potentially leading to arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats) or other cardiac issues.

6. Sleep Disruption: High temperatures can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to poor quality sleep or insomnia. Chronic sleep deprivation is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, including hypertension, coronary artery disease, and stroke.

7. Impact on Medications: Some medications commonly used to treat cardiovascular conditions, such as diuretics and beta-blockers, can affect the body's ability to regulate temperature during heat waves. Patients taking these medications may need to take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

Overall, heat waves pose significant risks to heart health and general well-being, particularly for vulnerable populations and individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions. It's essential to take preventive measures such as staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to extreme heat, and seeking medical attention if experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness.

Moreover, vulnerable communities, including the elderly, individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, and low-income populations, bear the brunt of these heat-related cardiovascular risks. Limited access to air conditioning, inadequate hydration due to economic constraints, and social isolation compound the dangers, exacerbating the incidence of heat-related illnesses and fatalities among these groups.


How To Keep Cool During A Heat Wave
How To Keep Cool During A Heat Wave
Drink water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid drinks containing caffeine, sugar or alcohol, as these contribute to dehydration in hot weather

Urgent Action Needed: Strategies for Mitigation and Prevention

Dr. Dutta stressed the importance of sustainable and heat-resistant infrastructure to mitigate these risks effectively. A recent study by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bhubaneswar revealed that urbanization alone is responsible for 60% of the warming trend in Indian cities, underscoring the need for concerted efforts to combat climate change.

Hisham Mundol, chief advisor at Environmental Defense Fund, India, highlighted that heat waves are primarily driven by climate change and disruptions in weather patterns. The urban heat island effect further exacerbates this risk, with reduced vegetation and increased concretization amplifying temperatures. Mitigation strategies, therefore, require a dual approach of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing forest cover.

As individuals, adopting preventive measures such as staying hydrated, seeking shelter during peak heat hours, and wearing breathable clothing are crucial steps in safeguarding against the adverse effects of rising temperatures. Ultimately, addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change demands collective action at both the local and global levels.

References:
  1. Heart problems and the heat: What to know and do - (https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/heart-problems-and-the-heat-what-to-know-and-do-202206212765)
  2. Risk of fatal heart attack may double in heat wave & high fine particulate pollution days - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/risk-of-fatal-heart-attack-may-double-in-heat-wave-high-fine-particulate-pollution-days)

Source-Medindia
Protecting Your Heart During Scorching Summers: Heat Wave Impact
Protecting Your Heart During Scorching Summers: Heat Wave Impact
Learn how heat waves can affect heart health and discover essential tips to safeguard yourself during hot weather.

