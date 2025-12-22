Did You Know? Romantic #breakup activates brain circuits linked to #physicalpain and raises #cortisol levels, which can weaken #immunity, disturb #sleep, and strain #heartHealth. #heartbreakscience #relationships #stresshormones #mentalhealth #medindia

The neural bases of social pain: evidence for shared representations with physical pain

Scientific studies show breakups raise cortisol, weaken immunity, and increase mental health risks, explaining how emotional loss affects physical health.

Heartbreak Can Make You Sick: Science Explains Why

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can heartbreak really cause physical illness?

A: Yes. Emotional stress raises cortisol levels that affect immunity, sleep, and cardiovascular health.

Q: Why does heartbreak cause chest discomfort?

A: Stress hormones increase heart rate and muscle tension, sometimes mimicking heart pain.

Q: How long do breakup-related health effects last?

A: Acute effects may last weeks, while unresolved stress can persist for months.

Q: Can a breakup increase depression risk?

A: Yes. Relationship loss is a recognized trigger for depressive and anxiety disorders.

Q: Does therapy help after a breakup?

A: Yes. Counseling improves coping strategies and supports emotional recovery.