Heart Risks During Solar Storms: Why Women Could be More Vulnerable

Women may face a higher risk of heart attacks during geomagnetic disturbances caused by solar storms, especially between ages 31 to 60.

Highlights: Heart attacks in women aged 31 to 60 triple during geomagnetic disturbances

aged 31 to 60 triple during geomagnetic disturbances Magnetic activity affects the cardiovascular system by disrupting circadian rhythm and blood pressure

Impact is more pronounced among women despite men having higher overall heart attack numbers

Did You Know?

Increased Female Vulnerability to Magnetic Activity

First Observations in Southern Hemisphere Latitude

Monitoring Solar Activity and Public Health Implications

