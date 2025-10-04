Heart Risks During Solar Storms: Why Women Could be More Vulnerable

Women may face a higher risk of heart attacks during geomagnetic disturbances caused by solar storms, especially between ages 31 to 60.
- Heart attacks in women aged 31 to 60 triple during geomagnetic disturbances
- Magnetic activity affects the cardiovascular system by disrupting circadian rhythm and blood pressure
- Impact is more pronounced among women despite men having higher overall heart attack numbers
Influence of geomagnetic disturbances on myocardial infarctions in women and men from Brazil
Go to source). This conclusion emerged from an analysis of data from São José dos Campos, a city in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, covering the years 1998 to 2005—a time known for heightened solar activity. The study focused on hospital records of myocardial infarctions and included 871 male and 469 female patients. Researchers also incorporated data from the Planetary Index, a measure used to track fluctuations in Earth’s geomagnetic field.
The research team categorized days into calm, moderate, or disturbed geomagnetic conditions. Patient data was also segmented by sex and age groups: under 30, between 31 and 60, and over 60. While men consistently had nearly twice the number of heart attacks across all geomagnetic conditions, a deeper look at relative frequencies revealed that women showed a significantly higher incidence of heart attacks during geomagnetically disturbed days compared to calm ones. Most notably, in the 31–60 age bracket, the heart attack rate for women was found to be up to three times higher under disturbed conditions.
Increased Female Vulnerability to Magnetic ActivityThis pattern suggests that women may be more biologically sensitive to changes in geomagnetic conditions. Luiz Felipe Campos de Rezende, the corresponding author and a researcher at Brazil's National Institute for Space Research, explained that such magnetic disturbances stem from interactions between the solar wind and the magnetosphere, the uppermost layer of Earth’s atmosphere where the solar wind impacts the magnetic field. The influence of these events on satellite systems and GPS technology is well recognized.
Since the late 1970s, there has been scientific interest in how solar emissions might impact human health, especially cardiovascular functions. Prior data from the Northern Hemisphere has pointed to possible mechanisms such as fluctuations in blood pressure, heart rate, and circadian rhythm, the internal biological clock regulating sleep, metabolism, and other bodily processes. Despite this, the exact cause remains unproven, and the subject remains an open question in medical science.
First Observations in Southern Hemisphere LatitudeRezende emphasized that this is the first known analysis from these southern latitudes exploring the link between geomagnetic disturbance and cardiovascular health. Although the results are compelling, they are not definitive. He cautioned that this observational study was based on data from a single city and involved a sample size that is not yet sufficient to make concrete clinical conclusions. Still, the findings offer a significant empirical insight into a potential health risk that should not be ignored within the scientific community.
Notably, this investigation appears to be among the first to suggest that women may have a greater physiological response to geomagnetic fluctuations. The article did not delve into the biological reasons behind this potential vulnerability. Rezende acknowledged that the absence of similar studies in existing scientific literature highlights an area in need of further exploration.
Monitoring Solar Activity and Public Health ImplicationsThe Sun follows an approximately 11-year cycle of magnetic activity, with periods of intense solar output. The most recent solar maximum, the peak of this cycle, is believed to have occurred between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. Consequently, 2025 is expected to continue experiencing high levels of solar activity.
However, the disturbances caused in Earth's magnetic field by solar storms remain largely unpredictable and occur sporadically. Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research maintains a platform to track these magnetic changes.
Rezende noted that global scientific efforts are underway to improve the prediction of geomagnetic disturbances, although current accuracy remains limited. Should future studies confirm the health impacts of these magnetic events, it could open the door to preventive strategies in public health, especially for individuals already suffering from cardiovascular conditions. He highlighted the need to treat these findings not with alarm, but with scientific curiosity and further investigation.
To sum up, the study presents intriguing evidence of a link between solar storm-driven geomagnetic disturbances and an increased incidence of heart attacks, particularly in women aged 31 to 60. While the findings are not conclusive due to certain limitations, they raise important questions about the hidden impact of cosmic forces on human health.
Reference:
- Influence of geomagnetic disturbances on myocardial infarctions in women and men from Brazil - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43856-025-00887-7)
