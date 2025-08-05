Heart-Healthy Habits Cut Cancer and Dementia Risk Too

Good heart health may hold the key to preventing multiple chronic diseases.
- Heart-healthy lifestyle linked to reduced risk of cancer, dementia, and diabetes
- The habits studied include regular exercise, healthy diet, and not smoking
- Strong links were found between ideal cardiovascular health and lower risk of cancer, dementia, kidney disease, and depression
Go to source). That’s the major takeaway from a landmark review published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, which analyzed a decade’s worth of global research on Life's Simple 7TM (LS7), a framework developed by the American Heart Association (AHA) in 2010. The findings suggest that what’s good for the heart may be good for the whole body and brain, and that small changes in lifestyle could pay off in major, lifelong ways.
The Power of Seven: What the Numbers SayThe systematic review evaluated 483 high-quality studies published between 2010 and 2020. Among its key findings:
- People with ideal cardiovascular health (CVH) had an 86% lower risk of developing dementia.
- Those same individuals had a 62% lower risk of developing chronic kidney disease.
- Risk of cancer was 20% lower, and depression rates dropped by 10% for every additional ideal health metric achieved.
- Improvements in CVH, even later in life, were associated with 33% lower risk of developing hypertension, 25% lower risk of diabetes and chronic kidney disease, and 14% lower risk of death from any cause.
- Each additional LS7 metric at an ideal level cut the lifetime risk of cardiovascular events and improved overall longevity.
What Is Life’s Simple 7™?The LS7 score is built around three key health behaviors (diet, physical activity, and smoking status) and four health factors (body mass index, blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol).
Simple to understand and easy to track, these seven metrics reflect a spectrum of cardiovascular health—not just the presence or absence of disease. LS7 encourages a proactive approach, shifting the focus from treatment to primordial prevention, or preventing disease before it even begins.
Benefits That Go Beyond the Heart
Brain Health and Dementia
Cognitive health is tightly linked to cardiovascular health. Individuals with higher LS7 scores had significantly better memory and executive function. The risk of dementia dropped dramatically (by up to 86%) among those maintaining optimal heart health habits.
Lower Cancer Risk
The studies reviewed showed a clear connection between strong CVH and lower cancer incidence. Although the reduction varied by cancer type, a general 20% decrease was noted among people with five or more ideal LS7 metrics. This supports previous research suggesting that inflammation and immune system dysregulation (both tied to poor CVH), may contribute to cancer development.
Protection Against Chronic Conditions
High CVH doesn’t just reduce the odds of a heart attack. It cuts the risk of developing chronic kidney disease, and even lowers the likelihood of suffering from depression.
Perhaps more importantly, maintaining good CVH reduces overall healthcare costs and improves quality of life, even among people living past 85.
Starting Young: A Lifelong InvestmentWhile the benefits of LS7 apply across all ages, the review emphasized that heart-healthy habits formed in early life have a powerful ripple effect. For example, mothers with ideal cardiovascular health during pregnancy were eight times more likely to have children with strong CVH by adolescence.
And those who improve their health metrics earlier in life can significantly reduce long-term disease risk. Surprisingly, this is true even among people with high genetic predisposition to heart disease.
Why So Few Are Reaping the BenefitsDespite the proven advantages of LS7, the review found that fewer than 4% of people globally meet the criteria for ideal cardiovascular health. In the U.S., the figure is even lower, particularly in adults over 40. The reasons? Social determinants such as education, income, and access to healthy food play a big role.
But there's hope. Community-based programs, such as those implemented in churches and schools, have shown that even small shifts in behavior can lead to measurable improvements in LS7 scores.
This sweeping review reveals a critical truth: our organs don’t live in isolation. What benefits the heart also strengthens the brain, lungs, kidneys, and even our emotional well-being. Maintaining strong cardiovascular health through balanced eating, regular movement, and avoiding tobacco isn’t just heart-smart. It’s a full-body strategy for living longer and better.
If you’re ready to take one step toward a healthier heart today, know this: you’re also protecting your brain, lowering your cancer risk, and improving your future. Start small, but start now. Your entire body will thank you.
