Heart Attacks Aren’t Like the Movies; Know the Real Signs, Act Fast!

Heart attacks often appear subtle and silent, not the dramatic scene we see in films. Recognizing real symptoms early can save lives.

Highlights: Heart attacks often present with silent or subtle symptoms, especially in women and older adults

Over 40% of adults can’t recognize all major heart attack signs, risking deadly delays

Delaying treatment beyond 90 minutes can cause irreversible heart damage; act fast

Heart attacks don't follow a Hollywood script



Did You Know?

Nearly 1 in 2 heart attack patients delay getting help for over two hours, often because their symptoms didn’t “feel serious.” #heartattack #heart #hearthealth #medindia’

The Quiet Symptoms We Overlook

Pain in the jaw, neck, or back

Discomfort in one or both arms

Shortness of breath

Cold sweat, lightheadedness, or faintness

Nausea or vomiting

Fatigue or a sudden feeling of dread

How Aware Are We?

Only 53% of U.S. adults in 2017 could correctly identify all five major heart attack symptoms

in 2017 could correctly identify all five major heart attack symptoms Just 65% knew to call 911 as the correct first response

as the correct first response Awareness was significantly lower among men, younger adults, and minority groups

People with lower income and less education were also less likely to recognize symptoms or take action

The Race Against Time

Awareness of Heart Attack Symptoms and Response Among Adults-United States, 2008, 2014, and 2017



When It Comes to Your Heart, It's Always Better To Be Safe Than Sorry!

Let’s Rewrite the Script

Know the signs, even the silent ones.

Talk about them with your family and coworkers.

Call an ambulance immediately; don't wait!

Share your risk factors with your doctor and ask for guidance.

