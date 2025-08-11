About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Healthy Diets Cut Type 2 Diabetes Risk Across All Ethnicities

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 11 2025 3:41 PM

Adherence to healthy dietary patterns like Mediterranean, DASH, and AHEI reduces type 2 diabetes risk, regardless of ethnicity.

Highlights:
  • Mediterranean, DASH, and AHEI diets all linked to significantly lower type 2 diabetes risk by up to 23%
  • Diet benefits seen across African, Asian, European, and Hispanic groups
  • Healthy eating habits help regulate blood sugar and reduce inflammation
A healthy diet may be one of the most powerful tools against type 2 diabetes—and it works across all backgrounds (1 Trusted Source
Dietary Patterns and Type 2 Diabetes: A Systematic Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of Prospective Studies

Go to source).
A new large-scale meta-analysis presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2025 Annual Meeting in Vienna shows that sticking to well-known healthy dietary patterns can lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, no matter your ethnicity. The study, led by Gates Cambridge Scholar Jia Yi Lee and Professor Nita Forouhi at the MRC Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, analyzed data from more than 800,000 people. Researchers looked at how closely people followed three popular eating patterns:
  • The Mediterranean Diet
  • The Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI)
  • The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH)
These diets are known for promoting heart and metabolic health. But now, researchers confirm their potential to help prevent type 2 diabetes across diverse global populations.
Mediterranean Diet: A Promising Tool in the Fight Against Diabetes
Scientists have devised a novel blood test to determine adherence to a Mediterranean diet, which is linked to reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.
Healthy Diet, Lower Diabetes Risk

The team reviewed 33 previously published studies covering various populations and dietary behaviors. When all the data were combined, the results were striking:
  • Those who ranked in the top 10% for adherence to the Mediterranean diet had a 17% lower risk of type 2 diabetes.
  • Those with the highest adherence to the AHEI diet had a 21% lower risk.
  • DASH diet followers saw the most significant benefit: a 23% lower risk.
These associations held true across ethnic groups, including people of African, Asian, European, and Hispanic descent.

“The findings support the idea that these dietary patterns work broadly,” the authors note. “They may help reduce type 2 diabetes risk in populations worldwide, regardless of cultural background.”


Heart-Healthy Diets Show Benefits for Type 1 Diabetes Patients
A six-year study finds that Mediterranean and DASH diets lower cardiovascular disease risk in adults with type 1 diabetes.

Diets That Cross Cultural Boundaries

Although over one-third of the data came from people of European descent, the benefits were generally consistent across all ethnicities.

Some associations were not statistically significant in Hispanic and mixed-ethnicity groups, but researchers believe this was likely due to fewer studies involving these populations, not because the diets are less effective. They emphasize the urgent need for more inclusive research, especially in non-European populations.


Glycemic Index Calculator
Low GI food helps in managing diabetes and body weight. Check out our GI calculator to chalk out the most appropriate diet plan.

What Makes These Diets Work?

These dietary patterns all emphasize:
  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Whole grains
  • Healthy fats (like olive oil or nuts)
  • Reduced red and processed meats
  • Lower sugar and sodium intake
Such habits help reduce inflammation, support weight control, and improve blood sugar regulation—key factors in preventing type 2 diabetes.

The researchers are now extending their analysis to include other eating patterns, such as plant-based diets, vegetarian, and vegan approaches, to see whether similar benefits exist across ethnic groups.


Mediterranean Diet can Help to Reduce the Risk of Diabetes in Women
Mediterranean diet can help improve women's health and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 30 percent.

A Universal Recipe for Prevention

With type 2 diabetes affecting hundreds of millions globally and rising fast in non-Western countries, these findings carry important public health weight. The study suggests that proven dietary strategies can be adapted and applied across different cultures and populations.

While more data are needed for specific groups, one thing is clear: healthy eating isn’t just universal—it’s powerful.

Reference:
  1. Dietary Patterns and Type 2 Diabetes: A Systematic Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of Prospective Studies - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28424256/)

Source-Medindia


