Healthy Diets Cut Type 2 Diabetes Risk Across All Ethnicities

Adherence to healthy dietary patterns like Mediterranean, DASH, and AHEI reduces type 2 diabetes risk, regardless of ethnicity.

Highlights: Mediterranean, DASH, and AHEI diets all linked to significantly lower type 2 diabetes risk by up to 23%

Diet benefits seen across African, Asian, European, and Hispanic groups

Healthy eating habits help regulate blood sugar and reduce inflammation

Dietary Patterns and Type 2 Diabetes: A Systematic Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of Prospective Studies



The Mediterranean Diet

The Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI)

The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH)

Did You Know?

Healthy Diet, Lower Diabetes Risk

Those who ranked in the top 10% for adherence to the Mediterranean diet had a 17% lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

Those with the highest adherence to the AHEI diet had a 21% lower risk.

DASH diet followers saw the most significant benefit: a 23% lower risk.

Diets That Cross Cultural Boundaries

What Makes These Diets Work?

Fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Healthy fats (like olive oil or nuts)

Reduced red and processed meats

Lower sugar and sodium intake

A Universal Recipe for Prevention

A healthy diet may be one of the most powerful tools against type 2 diabetes—and it works across all backgrounds ().A new large-scale meta-analysis presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2025 Annual Meeting in Vienna shows that sticking to well-known healthy dietary patterns can lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, no matter your ethnicity. The study, led by Gates Cambridge Scholar Jia Yi Lee and Professor Nita Forouhi at the MRC Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, analyzed data from more than 800,000 people. Researchers looked at how closely people followed three popular eating patterns:These diets are known for promoting heart and metabolic health. But now, researchers confirm their potential to help prevent type 2 diabetes across diverse global populations.The team reviewed 33 previously published studies covering various populations and dietary behaviors. When all the data were combined, the results were striking:These associations held true across ethnic groups, including people of African, Asian, European, and Hispanic descent.Although over one-third of the data came from people of European descent, the benefits were generally consistent across all ethnicities.Some associations were not statistically significant in Hispanic and mixed-ethnicity groups, but researchers believe this was likely due to fewer studies involving these populations, not because the diets are less effective. They emphasize the urgent need for more inclusive research, especially in non-European populations.These dietary patterns all emphasize:Such habits help reduce inflammation, support weight control, and improve blood sugar regulation—key factors in preventing type 2 diabetes.The researchers are now extending their analysis to include other eating patterns, such as plant-based diets, vegetarian, and vegan approaches, to see whether similar benefits exist across ethnic groups.With type 2 diabetes affecting hundreds of millions globally and rising fast in non-Western countries, these findings carry important public health weight. The study suggests that proven dietary strategies can be adapted and applied across different cultures and populations.While more data are needed for specific groups, one thing is clear: healthy eating isn’t just universal—it’s powerful.Source-Medindia