Healthy Diets Cut Type 2 Diabetes Risk Across All Ethnicities

Adherence to healthy dietary patterns like Mediterranean, DASH, and AHEI reduces type 2 diabetes risk, regardless of ethnicity.
- Mediterranean, DASH, and AHEI diets all linked to significantly lower type 2 diabetes risk by up to 23%
- Diet benefits seen across African, Asian, European, and Hispanic groups
- Healthy eating habits help regulate blood sugar and reduce inflammation
Dietary Patterns and Type 2 Diabetes: A Systematic Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of Prospective Studies
Go to source). A new large-scale meta-analysis presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2025 Annual Meeting in Vienna shows that sticking to well-known healthy dietary patterns can lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, no matter your ethnicity. The study, led by Gates Cambridge Scholar Jia Yi Lee and Professor Nita Forouhi at the MRC Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, analyzed data from more than 800,000 people. Researchers looked at how closely people followed three popular eating patterns:
- The Mediterranean Diet
- The Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI)
- The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH)
Healthy Diet, Lower Diabetes RiskThe team reviewed 33 previously published studies covering various populations and dietary behaviors. When all the data were combined, the results were striking:
- Those who ranked in the top 10% for adherence to the Mediterranean diet had a 17% lower risk of type 2 diabetes.
- Those with the highest adherence to the AHEI diet had a 21% lower risk.
- DASH diet followers saw the most significant benefit: a 23% lower risk.
“The findings support the idea that these dietary patterns work broadly,” the authors note. “They may help reduce type 2 diabetes risk in populations worldwide, regardless of cultural background.”
Diets That Cross Cultural BoundariesAlthough over one-third of the data came from people of European descent, the benefits were generally consistent across all ethnicities.
Some associations were not statistically significant in Hispanic and mixed-ethnicity groups, but researchers believe this was likely due to fewer studies involving these populations, not because the diets are less effective. They emphasize the urgent need for more inclusive research, especially in non-European populations.
What Makes These Diets Work?These dietary patterns all emphasize:
- Fruits and vegetables
- Whole grains
- Healthy fats (like olive oil or nuts)
- Reduced red and processed meats
- Lower sugar and sodium intake
The researchers are now extending their analysis to include other eating patterns, such as plant-based diets, vegetarian, and vegan approaches, to see whether similar benefits exist across ethnic groups.
A Universal Recipe for PreventionWith type 2 diabetes affecting hundreds of millions globally and rising fast in non-Western countries, these findings carry important public health weight. The study suggests that proven dietary strategies can be adapted and applied across different cultures and populations.
While more data are needed for specific groups, one thing is clear: healthy eating isn’t just universal—it’s powerful.
