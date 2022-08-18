About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Healthy China 2030: Reduce Salt Intake to Ward Off 9 Million Heart Disease Cases
Advertisement

Healthy China 2030: Reduce Salt Intake to Ward Off 9 Million Heart Disease Cases

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 18, 2022 at 10:28 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Cutting 1g of salt a day can cut the risk of heart disease and stroke in China
  • Reducing salt intake can save 4 million lives by 2030
  • Also, low salt consumption can lower the risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD) and stomach cancer

Reducing just 1g of salt every day can ward off nearly 9 million cases of stroke and heart disease, and could eventually save 4 million lives by 2030, suggest the estimates of a modeling study published in the open access journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health.

Excess Salt can Affect Your Health

Salt intake in China is one of the highest in the world, averaging 11 g/day—over twice the amount recommended by the Chinese government. High salt intake drives up blood pressure and therefore the risk of cardiovascular disease, which accounts for 40% of all deaths in China every year.

The researchers set out to estimate the health gains that could be achieved by reducing salt intake across the nation, with the aim of helping to inform the development of a doable salt reduction program.

Low Salt Diet for Good Health
Low Salt Diet for Good Health
Salt is substance existing in water as well as in foods. The article discusses the major risks involved in taking excessive salt intake, along with proposed benefits after reduction.
Advertisement


They compiled the latest and most reliable figures for population size, salt intake, blood pressure and disease rates by region and age and then estimated the impact on cardiovascular health for 3 different approaches.
  • The first of these was a 1 g/day reduction in salt intake to be achieved within 1 year.
  • The second was the WHO's interim target of a 30% reduction by 2025—equivalent to a gradual reduction of 3.2 g/day.
  • The third was reducing salt intake to less than 5 g/day by 2030, the target set by the Chinese government in its action plan for health and development, 'Healthy China 2030'.
They then estimated the falls in systolic blood pressure—the higher number in a blood pressure reading that indicates the force at which the heart pumps blood around the body—and the subsequent risk of heart attacks/stroke and cardiovascular disease deaths.

Benefits of Reducing Salt Intake

Given that, on average, adults in China consume 11 g/day of salt, reducing this by 1 g/day should lower average systolic blood pressure by about 1.2 mmHg. And if this reduction were achieved in a year and sustained, some 9 million cases of heart disease and stroke could be prevented by 2030—4 million of them fatal.

Keeping this up for another 10 years could add up to around 13 million cases of heart attack and strokes avoided—6 million of them fatal.

Achieving the WHO's interim target by 2025 would require a 3.2 g/day fall in salt intake. Were this to be maintained for another 5 years, a cumulative total of about 14 million cases of heart disease and strokes could be prevented by 2030—6 million of them fatal. And if kept up until 2040, the cumulative total could reach around 27 million cases, 12 million of them fatal.
Tame your Salt Intake Smartly
Tame your Salt Intake Smartly
Salt is essential for the proper functioning of body but most of us generally exceed the intake of salt than the daily requirement of 6gm.We should keep the intake of salt under control.
Advertisement

Achieving the 'Healthy China 2030' target would require a 6 g/day reduction in salt intake, reducing average systolic blood pressure by just over 7 mmHg, adding up to 17 million cases of heart disease and strokes prevented—8 million of them fatal.

The benefits of a reduction in dietary salt intake would apply to men and women of all ages across China, say researchers.

There might also be additional health benefits, which the lack of relevant data didn't allow the researchers to estimate: these include secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease and reductions in cases of chronic kidney disease and stomach cancer, rates of which are already high or rising in China, they suggest.

"The Chinese government's action plan 'Healthy China 2030' includes nutritional recommendations to reduce the intake of salt, sugar and oil. This modeling study shows that salt reduction alone could bring enormous health benefits to the entire population of China," say the researchers, adding that a 1g daily reduction in intake "would be easily achievable."

But they highlight: "Our estimates rely on salt reductions to not only be achieved but also sustained over time, which may be a great challenge given the fast-changing dietary patterns seen in China given its rapid urbanization."

They conclude: "The evidence for the substantial benefits of salt reduction in China is consistent and compelling. Achieving and sustaining population salt reduction in China could prevent millions of unnecessary cardiovascular events and deaths. Given the sheer size of the Chinese population, this would also bring major benefits to global health."

"Modelling studies like this one provide an indicator of how specific dietary changes have the potential to alter the course of diet-related disease," comments Shane McAuliffe, Science and Digital Communications Lead at the NNEdPro Global Centre for Nutrition and Health, which co-owns the journal.

"Given the established dose-response relationship between salt intake, systolic blood pressure and cardiovascular disease, reducing the intake of one of the highest global consumers would have a significant impact on population health—something that has already been achieved in other countries worldwide," he adds.



Source: Eurekalert
Can Too Little Salt Affect Heart Failure Patients?
Can Too Little Salt Affect Heart Failure Patients?
Is eating too little salt bad for heart failure patients? Yes, strict salt restriction can harm patients with a common form of heart failure.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, August 18). Healthy China 2030: Reduce Salt Intake to Ward Off 9 Million Heart Disease Cases. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 18, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/healthy-china-2030-reduce-salt-intake-to-ward-off-9-million-heart-disease-cases-208306-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Healthy China 2030: Reduce Salt Intake to Ward Off 9 Million Heart Disease Cases". Medindia. Aug 18, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/healthy-china-2030-reduce-salt-intake-to-ward-off-9-million-heart-disease-cases-208306-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Healthy China 2030: Reduce Salt Intake to Ward Off 9 Million Heart Disease Cases". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/healthy-china-2030-reduce-salt-intake-to-ward-off-9-million-heart-disease-cases-208306-1.htm. (accessed Aug 18, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Healthy China 2030: Reduce Salt Intake to Ward Off 9 Million Heart Disease Cases. Medindia, viewed Aug 18, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/healthy-china-2030-reduce-salt-intake-to-ward-off-9-million-heart-disease-cases-208306-1.htm.

Advertisement

Adding Extra Salt to Your Food may Up Early Death Risk
Adding Extra Salt to Your Food may Up Early Death Risk
Too much of salt can shorten your life expectancy. People who add extra salt to their food at the table are more likely to die early as per the current evidence.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Air travel: To fly or not to flyAir travel: To fly or not to fly
Body Mass Index Body Mass Index
Cardiac CatheterizationCardiac Catheterization
Heart AttackHeart Attack
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart DiseaseLifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
StatinsStatins
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions Drug Interaction Checker Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Daily Calorie Requirements Vent Forte (Theophylline) Diaphragmatic Hernia Blood Donation - Recipients A-Z Drug Brands in India Sanatogen Color Blindness Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close