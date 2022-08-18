Healthy China 2030: Reduce Salt Intake to Ward Off 9 Million Heart Disease Cases

Advertisement

Keeping this up for another 10 years could add up to around 13 million cases of heart attack and strokes avoided—6 million of them fatal.Achieving the WHO's interim target by 2025 would require a 3.2 g/day fall in salt intake. Were this to be maintained for another 5 years, a cumulative total of about 14 million cases of heart disease and strokes could be prevented by 2030—6 million of them fatal. And if kept up until 2040, the cumulative total could reach around 27 million cases, 12 million of them fatal., reducing average systolic blood pressure by just over 7 mmHg, adding up to 17 million cases of heart disease and strokes prevented—8 million of them fatal.The benefits of a reduction in dietary salt intake would apply to men and women of all ages across China, say researchers.There might also be additional health benefits, which the lack of relevant data didn't allow the researchers to estimate: these include secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease and reductions in cases of chronic kidney disease and stomach cancer, rates of which are already high or rising in China, they suggest."The Chinese government's action plan 'Healthy China 2030' includes nutritional recommendations to reduce the intake of salt, sugar and oil. This modeling study shows that salt reduction alone could bring enormous health benefits to the entire population of China," say the researchers, adding that a 1g daily reduction in intake "would be easily achievable."But they highlight: "Our estimates rely on salt reductions to not only be achieved but also sustained over time, which may be a great challenge given the fast-changing dietary patterns seen in China given its rapid urbanization."They conclude: "The evidence for the substantial benefits of salt reduction in China is consistent and compelling. Achieving and sustaining population salt reduction in China could prevent millions of unnecessary cardiovascular events and deaths. Given the sheer size of the Chinese population, this would also bring major benefits to global health.""Modelling studies like this one provide an indicator of how specific dietary changes have the potential to alter the course of diet-related disease," comments Shane McAuliffe, Science and Digital Communications Lead at the NNEdPro Global Centre for Nutrition and Health, which co-owns the journal."Given the established dose-response relationship between salt intake, systolic blood pressure and cardiovascular disease, reducing the intake of one of the highest global consumers would have a significant impact on population health—something that has already been achieved in other countries worldwide," he adds.Source: Eurekalert