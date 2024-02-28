Health Hacks to Lose Weight and Reverse Aging

Highlights: Verify the credibility of trendy health hacks before embracing them

Consult healthcare professionals for personalized advice and validation of unconventional health solutions

While exploring new health trends, maintain a balanced approach and prioritize evidence-based practices for overall well-being



‘Before trying health hacks, seek expert advice. Don't fall for sensational claims; prioritize your well-being with evidence-based choices. #healthtips #medindia’

Is Colustrum the Key to A Thin Waist Line?

Can Dried Sea Moss Reverse Aging?

Do Raw Diets Mitigate the Risk of Heart Attacks?

Diet Fads vs. Holistic Health

Importance of Consistent Meal Times

Dark Chocolate Offers Cognitive and Mood-Enhancing Benefits

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/body/22434-colostrum Impact of seaweed intake on health

Murai U, Yamagishi K, Kishida R, Iso H. Impact of seaweed intake on health. Eur J Clin Nutr. 2021 Jun;75(6):877-889. doi: 10.1038/s41430-020-00739-8. Epub 2020 Sep 9. Erratum in: Eur J Clin Nutr. 2020 Oct 15;: PMID: 32908248. Consumption of 85% cocoa dark chocolate improves mood in association with gut microbial changes in healthy adults: a randomized controlled trial

Shin JH, Kim CS, Cha L, Kim S, Lee S, Chae S, Chun WY, Shin DM. Consumption of 85% cocoa dark chocolate improves mood in association with gut microbial changes in healthy adults: a randomized controlled trial. J Nutr Biochem. 2022 Jan;99:108854. doi: 10.1016/j.jnutbio.2021.108854. Epub 2021 Sep 14. PMID: 34530112.

Open any social media platform and your feed will be flooded with influencers touting various health hacks promising transformative results. This can feel overwhelming and discerning fact from fiction becomes imperative.Recently, nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani shared "5 health hacks no dietitian will ever tell you" on Instagram, claiming they are revolutionary. To delve deeper into these assertions, we consulted an expert.Lalwani's first claim suggests investing in quality colostrum powder to slim the waist and banish flab. Colostrum, the initial milk produced by mammals, contains vital nutrients and antibodies crucial for newborn health (1). Child nutritionist and yoga trainer Tanya Mehra suggests that these bioactive compounds might aid in weight loss and overall well-being. While incorporating this supplement into your routine could potentially improve body composition and metabolic health, Mehra emphasizes the need for further research to validate these claims.Another tip Lalwani shares is dried sea moss, touted as an ancient remedy to reverse aging. Mehra acknowledges the abundance of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals in sea moss, revered for centuries for its rejuvenating properties (2). However, she cautions against expecting miraculous anti-aging effects from sea moss alone. While it can be a nutritious addition to your diet, solely relying on it for anti-aging benefits is unsubstantiated. Mehra advises consumers to procure authentic sea moss from reputable sources due to the prevalence of counterfeit products in the market.Furthermore, Lalwani advocates for adopting a raw diet to slash the risk of heart attacks by 72% and diabetes by 78%, emphasizing unprocessed, plant-based foods. Mehra corroborates the potential health benefits of transitioning to a raw diet but warns against attributing specific percentage reductions to it. While it can be a wholesome dietary choice, it's essential to approach such claims with caution and seek personalized dietary advice from healthcare professionals.These insights underscore the importance of critically evaluating health claims and seeking evidence-based information to make informed choices about our well-being. In a world inundated with health trends and fads, maintaining a balanced perspective is key to promoting holistic health and wellness.Additionally, Mehra emphasizes the significance of prioritizing whole foods in their natural state to nourish the body with essential nutrients vital for optimal health and vitality. Consistent mealtimes are crucial for supporting the body's natural rhythms and metabolic functions, according to Mehra. Erratic eating patterns can disrupt hormone levels, increase stress, and contribute to weight gain over time. Establishing and adhering to consistent mealtimes can help regulate appetite, energy levels, and overall well-being.Lastly, Mehra acknowledges that moderate dark chocolate intake can offer cognitive and mood-enhancing benefits (3). Compounds like caffeine and flavonoids in dark chocolate may support brain function, reduce oxidative stress, and enhance well-being. However, it's not a substitute for professional mental health treatment or managing chronic conditions.Source-Medindia