Health Care Spending Puzzle: Why Costs Vary Across America

A comprehensive analysis reveals significant disparities in health care spending across the U.S., highlighting the need for targeted policy interventions.

Highlights: Spending on type 2 diabetes was the highest at $143.9 billion in 2019, with significant variations across counties

The study analyzed over 40 billion insurance claims, revealing disparities driven by utilization rates rather than service prices

Enhancing insurance coverage could improve health outcomes and reduce reliance on emergency services

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Tracking US Health Care Spending by Health Condition and County



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Health care spending in the U.S. reached $3.8 trillion in 2019 and is projected to exceed $7 trillion by 2031! #medindia #healthcare’

Health care spending in the U.S. reached $3.8 trillion in 2019 and is projected to exceed $7 trillion by 2031! #medindia #healthcare’

Advertisement

Variation in Spending Across States

Advertisement

County-Level Insights

Advertisement

Study of Healthcare Spending

Data Harmonization: Integrating and standardizing data from multiple sources to ensure consistency and accuracy. Assignment of Health Conditions: Classifying each healthcare encounter into one of 148 health conditions based on diagnosis codes. Adjustment for Data Imperfections: Correcting for biases and gaps in the data, including reallocating spending to account for comorbidities that increase overall costs. Ensuring Internal Consistency: Verifying that estimates were coherent across different levels of analysis (county, state, and national) and aligned with official U.S. government estimates of healthcare spending.

Implications for Policy

Tracking US Health Care Spending by Health Condition and County - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2830568)