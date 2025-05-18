About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Heading for Hajj 2025? Don’t Miss These Mandatory Vaccines

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 18 2025 9:08 AM

Get vaccinated before your spiritual journey! Stay safe and prepared with this quick guide to essential Hajj 2025 immunization requirements.

Highlights:
  • All Hajj pilgrims must take meningococcal and seasonal influenza vaccines at least 10 days before travel
  • Seniors over 65 are strongly advised to take the pneumococcal vaccine to avoid respiratory infections
  • Two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine and a valid certificate are mandatory for entry into Saudi Arabia
As the Hajj season of 2025 (1446 AH) approaches, Saudi health authorities have underlined that all inbound pilgrims must have meningococcal and seasonal influenza vaccines (1). These large-scale gatherings pose unique public health problems, including the risk of infectious disease transmission.

Immunization Guidelines for Hajj

Pilgrims must receive both immunizations at least ten days before their journey to the Kingdom. However, health experts strongly advise getting vaccinated 15 days in advance to give the body enough time to acquire immunity and to avoid last-minute travel difficulties caused by insufficient health documents.


What is the Pneumococcal Vaccine?

The pneumococcal vaccine is strongly recommended for senior pilgrims, particularly those over the age of 65, to prevent major respiratory infections during the hard days of Hajj.


COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Mandatory For Hajj Travel

Furthermore, two doses of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine are necessary. Those who have already been vaccinated should bring a valid vaccination certificate as proof. Travellers should consult their local health authorities or Hajj travel firms to ensure they meet all medical requirements.

Official immunization certificates may be required upon arrival in Saudi Arabia and at numerous checkpoints throughout the journey.

References:
  1. Umrah and Hajj: key health messages before, during and after your trip (https://www.emro.who.int/cpi/programmes/umrah-hajj-safety.html)


Source-Medindia
