Having a Dog May Reduce Childhood Eczema Risk

A New study finds that living with a dog early in life may protect kids from eczema, especially those with a higher genetic risk.

Highlights: Living with a dog in early life may protect children from developing eczema

The protective effect was strongest in children with the IL-7R gene variant linked to eczema

Dog-related molecular signals may reduce inflammation instead of triggering allergic reactions in children who are at risk

What Is Eczema and Why Are Some Children More Prone?

The Study That Sniffed Out a Surprising Link

How Could Dogs Possibly Help?

What This Means for Parents and Pediatricians

More Than Just Man’s Best Friend

