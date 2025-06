Having a Dog May Reduce Childhood Eczema Risk

A New study finds that living with a dog early in life may protect kids from eczema, especially those with a higher genetic risk.

Eczema in children is a major concern for many parents. Managing the flares and searching for relief can feel exhausting. One question that often arises is:Science may now have an unexpected answer: get a dog.A new study published in the journalreveals that having a pet dog early in life may protect some children from eczema , especially those with certain genetic risks ().Eczema is a chronic skin condition that causes dryness, itching, and inflammation. It typically starts in childhood and may persist for life. While both genes and environmental factors play a role, the way they interact has remained unclear until now.Some children are genetically predisposed to eczema. Researchers have identified several gene variants linked to the condition, including one near the(interleukin-7 receptor) gene, which helps regulate immune responses. Children with this variant are at higher risk of developing eczema.In the largest study of its kind, researchers from the University of Edinburgh, Bristol, Helmholtz Munich, and other institutions analyzed data from nearly 300,000 people. They examined how environmental exposures in early life, like pets, antibiotics , or siblings, interacted with 24 known eczema-related genes.The most striking finding?. In fact, the genetic risk seemed to disappear entirely in babies who regularly interacted with a dog.Lab studies confirmed that exposure toin children with the IL-7R variant. Instead of triggering inflammation (which leads to eczema), these signals helped balance immune responses.Experts believe growing up around dogs introduces beneficial bacteria that could train a child’s immune system, promoting resilience rather than hypersensitivity.Professor Sara Brown, from the University of Edinburgh’s Institute of Genetics and Cancer, explained:Dr. Marie Standl, from Helmholtz Munich, added:However, the study focused on prevention, not treatment. Bringing a dog into a household where a child already has eczema or pet allergies could worsen symptoms. Always speak to your doctor before making changes.This study highlights how everyday environmental factors, like having a dog, may interact with our genes in unexpected ways. A similar (though less conclusive) protective effect was also seen with older siblings, suggesting more research is needed.Dogs are already cherished for their loyalty and companionship. Now, their presence may extend to disease prevention. As science uncovers more about how genes and lifestyle interact, prevention strategies might one day be as personalized as our DNA — and as simple as a wagging tail.Source-Medindia