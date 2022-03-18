Happy Holi: Tips to Prep Your Skin and Hair

- Before playing with colors, use either organic coconut oil or almond oil or sesame oil for you skin and hair
- After playing Holi, make sure to wash your hair thoroughly and use a hair mask
- Protect your skin from any irritation by using organic skincare products
Holi is here and you need to prep your skin with the right skincare and haircare products. Here are a few beauty products that work best for your skin and hair.
Holi colors and the ensuring multiple washes are known to irritate sensitive skin and leave your scalp dry and hair lifeless. For this, Kama Ayurveda has the perfect combination of hair treatment and skincare to make Holi body-friendly for you.
Kama Ayurveda- Holi Hamper
Prep:
The following products are the perfect combination to get you ready for Holi:
Organic Coconut Oil / Almond Oil: Choose from either one of these 100 percent pure and organic oils to massage onto your scalp. These are non-sticky and easily absorbed oils, that will protect the scalp from any irritants. The rich nutrients in these oils prevent scalp dehydration, especially due to harsh colors. Just apply these liberally before you step out to brave the colors.
Price- INR 895
Organic Sesame Oil: An all-natural oil that works as a good absorbent, it is a great massaging oil. The oil is a pure, natural and organic treatment that conditions, nourishes and soothes from head to toe. This oil also helps to prevent tanning and damage caused by harmful UV radiation.
Price- INR 975
Play:
Natural Holi Colors, With Love From Avacayam
Created from used temple flowers that are freshly collected every day, these eco-friendly colors are a beautiful way to celebrate a safe skin Holi while sustainably recycling flower waste.
The color comes complimentary with any purchase from March 8th to the 19th - online & offline.
REPLENISH & REPAIR
Post-celebrations, indulge in a cleanse and repair therapy by using the following products:
Hair:
Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Repair - Post Wash Hair Mask
Rose & Jasmine Hair Cleanser: A perfectly safe mild natural hair cleanser free of SLES (Sulphates), Parabens, and Petrochemicals. Infused with powerful Ayurvedic ingredients that rebuild and revive dry, damaged hair.
Price- INR 1495
Bringadi Intensive Repair Post-Wash Hair Mask: Pamper your hair with this post-wash hair mask. Enriched with precious Ayurvedic herbs, this deep conditioning hair mask protects your hair. An ideal solution to mitigate damage caused by the holi colors.
Price- INR 825
Skin:
Kama Ayurveda- Jwalini Retexturizing skin treatment oil
Kumkumadi Clarifying & Brightening Cleansing Oil: An oil-based cleanser enriched with the goodness of Kama Ayurveda's iconic Kumkumadi Oil. This clarifying, nourishing & illuminating cleansing oil lightly lathers into creamy foam to gently remove all impurities. This hydrating oil maintains the skin's natural barrier and imparts a much-needed natural glow post all that Holi play.
Price- INR 1995
Ubtan Soap Free Body Cleanser: Traditionally used after Ayurvedic treatments to clean skin, it makes for a great alternative to soap. A combination of finely powdered herbs, cereals and nuts like oatmeal, turmeric, neem, etc. help cleanse colors effectively.
Price- 1250
Jwalini Retexturizing Skin Treatment Oil: This miracle oil contains costus and cardamom, which are known for their 'Varneekarana' properties - the ability to soothe and treat irritation. Prescribed in Ayurveda as a treatment for baby-soft and healthy skin, this oil nourishes and rehydrates skin with love.
Price- INR 1625
