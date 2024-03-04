Gut Bugs Vs. Microplastic: Can Friendly Bacteria Fight Childhood Obesity?

Highlights: Children with normal weight have more diverse gut bacteria than obese kids

These diverse microbes can help break down Bisphenol A (BPA), a microplastic chemical linked to health risks

Understanding these connections could lead to future interventions to combat childhood obesity

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Bisphenol A exposure affects specific gut taxa and drives microbiota dynamics in childhood obesity



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Did you know? BPA exposure is linked to altered gut microbiota and increased childhood obesity risk. #BPA #microplastics #gutmicrobiome #obesity #childhealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Shedding Light on the Link Between Microbes, Plastics, and Weight in Kids

Did You Know?

The primary source of exposure to BPA for most people is through the diet. While air, dust, and water are other possible sources of exposure, BPA in food and beverages accounts for the majority of daily human exposure.

Advertisement

The Gut-Obesity Connection in Children

Read More to Know About ‘High BPA Levels Linked to Prostate Cancer’

Advertisement

Raising Awareness to Make Informed Choices

Bisphenol A exposure affects specific gut taxa and drives microbiota dynamics in childhood obesity - (https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/msystems.00957-23)