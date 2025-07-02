Gut-Brain Chaos: Digestive Issues Soared in the COVID-19 Era

Cases of irritable bowel syndrome nearly doubled in the United States during the pandemic, linked to stress affecting the gut-brain connection.
- Irritable bowel syndrome cases rose from 6 percent to 11 percent during the pandemic
- Chronic constipation showed a steady increase linked to stress
- Gut-brain axis disruption was worsened by prolonged psychological strain
Trends in Prevalence of Rome IV Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Results From a Nationally Representative Sample of Over 160,000 People in the US
Go to source). The findings were published in Neurogastroenterology & Motility and led by gastroenterologist Christopher V. Almario, M.D., MSHPM, from Cedars-Sinai. The analysis used data from a nationwide survey and found that cases of irritable bowel syndrome and chronic idiopathic constipation rose noticeably throughout the pandemic period.
Gut-Brain Interaction Disrupted by Mental StressThese digestive disorders, known as disorders of gut-brain interaction, are primarily driven by complex communication between the gastrointestinal system and the nervous system. Common conditions like irritable bowel syndrome and chronic idiopathic constipation were exacerbated by psychological stress during the pandemic.
An estimated 40 percent of adults in the United States meet criteria for at least one of these conditions, which are known to impair quality of life and place significant strain on healthcare systems.
Survey Revealed Persistent Increase in Digestive IssuesResearchers analyzed responses from over 160,000 adults who took part in a national online survey from May 2020 to May 2022. Participants reported their digestive symptoms, mental health status, and lifestyle changes during this period.
The data revealed a consistent rise in gut-related symptoms starting early in the pandemic. Irritable bowel syndrome prevalence increased from around 6 percent to approximately 11 percent by May 2022. Chronic idiopathic constipation showed a modest increase from 6.0 percent to 6.4 percent.
Mixed Type of Irritable Bowel Syndrome Most CommonAmong those who experienced irritable bowel syndrome, the mixed subtype—characterized by alternating diarrhea and constipation, was reported most frequently. Other types of functional gastrointestinal disorders did not show significant increases.
The persistent nature of the rise in symptoms suggests a link not only to viral infection but also to sustained psychological distress during the global crisis, affecting individuals regardless of whether they were infected with COVID-19.
Mental Health and Gut Health Closely InterlinkedBrennan Spiegel, M.D., MSHS, corresponding author of the publication and director of Health Services Research at Cedars-Sinai, emphasized that stress—even without direct viral infection could disrupt the gut-brain axis and trigger or worsen symptoms.
Spiegel, who also leads the Cedars-Sinai Master's Degree Program in Health Delivery Science, noted that addressing post-pandemic digestive health must become a priority in healthcare, with increased awareness of mental health’s role in gut function.
In conclusion, the marked rise in gut-brain related digestive disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the complex relationship between mental stress and gastrointestinal health. With conditions like irritable bowel syndrome significantly increasing, healthcare professionals are urged to consider long-term strategies to manage and support digestive health in the wake of global psychological and physical stressors.
