Growing Up in the Digital Age: Why Spinal Issues Are Rising in Children

Rising screen time is fueling spinal problems in kids and teens, from text neck to posture issues. Experts warn of long-term health risks.

Highlights: Rising “tech neck” in children linked to excessive screen use and poor posture

in children linked to excessive screen use and poor posture Heavy school bags, sedentary habits, and incorrect ergonomics make it worse

make it worse Early detection, posture training, and ergonomic setups can help reverse damage

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The hazards of excessive screen time: Impacts on physical health, mental health, and overall well-being



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Screens are rewriting posture — unless we teach kids to sit upright, their spines pay the price. #techneck #kidshealth #spinecare #medindia’

Screens are rewriting posture — unless we teach kids to sit upright, their spines pay the price. #techneck #kidshealth #spinecare #medindia’

What the Reports & Experts Are Saying

What Happens Inside the Body

Accelerate disc wear and tear

Cause early degeneration or disc bulges

Alter spinal curvature (kyphosis / forward rounding)

Lead to chronic pain, stiffness, headaches

Who’s Most at Risk?

Spend hours daily on screens without breaks

Use devices at low or improper angles (neck bent too much)

Carry heavy backpacks unevenly

Have sedentary lifestyle with weak postural muscles

Use devices while sitting on sofas, beds, or slouchy seats

Prevention & Correction: What Parents, Schools, and Kids Can Do

Ergonomic Setup: Devices should be at eye level; avoid looking downward for long periods.

Devices should be at eye level; avoid looking downward for long periods. Frequent Breaks: Use the 20-20-20 rule — every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds, get up and stretch.

Use the 20-20-20 rule — every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds, get up and stretch. Strength & Posture Exercises: Encourage neck, back, and core strengthening (planks, chin tucks, scapular retractions).

Encourage neck, back, and core strengthening (planks, chin tucks, scapular retractions). Limit Unnecessary Screen Time: Balance with movement, outdoors, non-screen play.

Balance with movement, outdoors, non-screen play. Backpack Weight & Use: Keep weight <10–15% of body weight; use both straps, adjust to sit high on back.

Keep weight <10–15% of body weight; use both straps, adjust to sit high on back. Posture Education in Schools: Teach students correct sitting, standing, and device use habits.

When to See a Specialist

Persistent neck/back pain or stiffness

Numbness, tingling in arms or hands

Changes in posture (forward head, rounded shoulders)

Difficulty doing everyday tasks or maintaining posture

What This Means for the Future

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Screen time and low back pain in children and adolescents: a systematic review of Brazilian studies



Go to source Trusted Source

The hazards of excessive screen time: Impacts on physical health, mental health, and overall well-being - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10852174/) Screen time and low back pain in children and adolescents: a systematic review of Brazilian studies - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10088468/)

In the digital era, children and teens spend increasing hours on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles. This constant leaning forward and looking down has led to an uptick in musculoskeletal stress on the neck and upper spine, sometimes dubbedorOrthopedic clinics report that cases of neck and spinal pain in preteens and adolescents are rising steadily. Journalistic investigations and medical stories echo this trend, calling it a modern health alarm ().Recent coverage indrew attention to a worrying rise in spinal issues among children, linking it to increased screen exposure and poor posture. Similarly, thewarned that long hours of looking down at devices may be “destroying the spine,” especially when these postures are held for extended periods.Doctors in Mumbai have also reported a surge in cases of “text neck syndrome” among teens, attributing it to device overuse and poor ergonomics, as highlighted byOrthopedic specialists further stress that factors beyond screens — heavy schoolbags, weak core muscles, sedentary routines, and improper seating — are compounding the problem.Prolonged forward head posture increases pressure on neck discs, muscles, ligaments, and vertebrae. Over time, these stresses can:In children, whose spines are still developing, these changes may have long-term impact on growth, alignment, and mobility.Children and adolescents who:Certain age groups (e.g. early teens) may experience faster changes, especially during growth spurts.If a child experiences:Then professional evaluation by a pediatric orthopedic or physiotherapist is necessary.As digital devices remain central to education, communication, and entertainment, spinal health in youth is an emerging public health concern. Without intervention, many could enter adulthood already carrying posture problems, pain, or spine degeneration ().Prioritising ergonomics, movement, and posture awareness early may reverse what is becoming a silent skeletal epidemic.Source-Medindia