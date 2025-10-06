About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Growing Up in the Digital Age: Why Spinal Issues Are Rising in Children

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Oct 6 2025 4:26 PM

Rising screen time is fueling spinal problems in kids and teens, from text neck to posture issues. Experts warn of long-term health risks.

Highlights:
  • Rising “tech neck” in children linked to excessive screen use and poor posture
  • Heavy school bags, sedentary habits, and incorrect ergonomics make it worse
  • Early detection, posture training, and ergonomic setups can help reverse damage
In the digital era, children and teens spend increasing hours on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles. This constant leaning forward and looking down has led to an uptick in musculoskeletal stress on the neck and upper spine, sometimes dubbed “tech neck” or “text neck.”
What the Reports & Experts Are Saying

Recent coverage in The Hindu drew attention to a worrying rise in spinal issues among children, linking it to increased screen exposure and poor posture. Similarly, the Economic Times (Panache) warned that long hours of looking down at devices may be “destroying the spine,” especially when these postures are held for extended periods.

Doctors in Mumbai have also reported a surge in cases of “text neck syndrome” among teens, attributing it to device overuse and poor ergonomics, as highlighted by The Times of India. Orthopedic specialists further stress that factors beyond screens — heavy schoolbags, weak core muscles, sedentary routines, and improper seating — are compounding the problem.


What Happens Inside the Body

Prolonged forward head posture increases pressure on neck discs, muscles, ligaments, and vertebrae. Over time, these stresses can:
  • Accelerate disc wear and tear
  • Cause early degeneration or disc bulges
  • Alter spinal curvature (kyphosis / forward rounding)
  • Lead to chronic pain, stiffness, headaches
In children, whose spines are still developing, these changes may have long-term impact on growth, alignment, and mobility.


Who’s Most at Risk?

Children and adolescents who:
  • Spend hours daily on screens without breaks
  • Use devices at low or improper angles (neck bent too much)
  • Carry heavy backpacks unevenly
  • Have sedentary lifestyle with weak postural muscles
  • Use devices while sitting on sofas, beds, or slouchy seats
Certain age groups (e.g. early teens) may experience faster changes, especially during growth spurts.


Prevention & Correction: What Parents, Schools, and Kids Can Do

  • Ergonomic Setup: Devices should be at eye level; avoid looking downward for long periods.
  • Frequent Breaks: Use the 20-20-20 rule — every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds, get up and stretch.
  • Strength & Posture Exercises: Encourage neck, back, and core strengthening (planks, chin tucks, scapular retractions).
  • Limit Unnecessary Screen Time: Balance with movement, outdoors, non-screen play.
  • Backpack Weight & Use: Keep weight <10–15% of body weight; use both straps, adjust to sit high on back.
  • Posture Education in Schools: Teach students correct sitting, standing, and device use habits.

When to See a Specialist

If a child experiences:
  • Persistent neck/back pain or stiffness
  • Numbness, tingling in arms or hands
  • Changes in posture (forward head, rounded shoulders)
  • Difficulty doing everyday tasks or maintaining posture
Then professional evaluation by a pediatric orthopedic or physiotherapist is necessary.

What This Means for the Future

As digital devices remain central to education, communication, and entertainment, spinal health in youth is an emerging public health concern. Without intervention, many could enter adulthood already carrying posture problems, pain, or spine degeneration (2 Trusted Source
Screen time and low back pain in children and adolescents: a systematic review of Brazilian studies

Go to source).

Prioritising ergonomics, movement, and posture awareness early may reverse what is becoming a silent skeletal epidemic.

