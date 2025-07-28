About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
Green Chemistry Could Be the Biggest Shift in Pharma Yet

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 28 2025 3:21 PM

Green chemistry is helping the pharmaceutical sector reduce pollution, cut costs, and meet regulatory demands by transforming chemical processes for sustainability.

Highlights:
  • Green chemistry reduces environmental impact by transforming chemical synthesis
  • Pharmaceutical emissions are up to 55 percent higher than the automotive sector
  • Sustainable processes help cut costs, waste, and regulatory risks in manufacturing
Pharmaceutical production is essential for global health but imposes a substantial environmental burden. Every stage of the value chain, from drug synthesis to distribution and disposal, there is significant environmental impact due to extensive solvent use, high carbon emissions, and the generation of chemical waste (1 Trusted Source
Environmental considerations along the life cycle of pharmaceuticals: Interview study on views regarding environmental challenges, concerns, strategies, and prospects within the pharmaceutical industry

Go to source).
The pharmaceutical sector emits far more carbon than previously assumed, with its emissions reportedly up to 55 percent higher than those of the automotive industry. Beyond carbon emissions, drug manufacturing and consumption introduce pollutants into natural systems through excretion, industrial waste discharge, and agricultural or domestic runoff, leading to contamination in soil, water, and even food supplies.


Green Chemistry Principles Transform Pharmaceutical Processes

Green chemistry offers a solution rooted in prevention and sustainability. Introduced by Paul Anastas and John Warner in the 1990s, this framework emphasizes designing safer, cleaner chemical processes. Its key principles include minimizing waste, maximizing material efficiency (atom economy), and choosing safer solvents and less energy-intensive reactions.

Practices such as using catalysts over stoichiometric reagents and designing molecules to degrade naturally after use help reduce long-term environmental damage. These approaches often challenge traditional pharmaceutical methods that favor speed and yield over environmental considerations, requiring a more thoughtful redesign of chemical processes and materials.


Sustainability as a Competitive and Regulatory Imperative

Growing pressure from regulators and stakeholders is making sustainable practices non-negotiable. In Europe, an environmental risk assessment is mandatory for any new drug seeking market approval. Similarly, restrictions under the REACH regulation in Europe and guidelines from the United States Environmental Protection Agency are pushing pharmaceutical firms to limit hazardous substances.

Green chemistry not only addresses these requirements but also helps streamline operations. Tools like continuous flow chemistry and biocatalysis enable faster, cleaner synthesis with less waste and reduced purification needs, offering both ecological and economic benefits.


How Green Innovation is Being Applied in Pharma

Companies like Merck and Pfizer are already integrating green chemistry into their operations. Merck replaced traditional batch processes with continuous manufacturing for pembrolizumab (Keytruda), improving energy and water efficiency while cutting emissions and facility space (2 Trusted Source
Green Chemistry Challenge: 2024 Greener Synthetic Pathways Award

Go to source).

Their synthesis of nemtabrutinib was streamlined from eleven steps down to two by adopting catalysis and safer solvents. Similarly, Pfizer’s greener process for sertraline (Zoloft) not only doubled product yield but also eliminated nearly two million pounds of hazardous waste, reduced raw material use, and significantly cut resource consumption.


Progress Faces Hurdles in Implementation

Despite clear benefits, challenges persist. Many in the industry remain unaware of the full environmental impact of their products, and companies often underreport environmental metrics. Calculating carbon footprints is complex, affected by local production practices and global logistics.

Technical and financial constraints also play a role. Retrofitting existing plants or redesigning well-established production methods can be costly and time-consuming. However, advances in technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, are helping optimize greener reaction pathways. Organizations like the Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable also provide tools and data to guide better decision-making.

As sustainability becomes integral to business success and compliance, green chemistry is proving to be a powerful lever for transformation. With innovation, collaboration, and regulation, the pharmaceutical industry has the opportunity to drastically reduce its environmental footprint.

References:
  1. Environmental considerations along the life cycle of pharmaceuticals: Interview study on views regarding environmental challenges, concerns, strategies, and prospects within the pharmaceutical industry - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S092809872400054X?via%3Dihub)
  2. Green Chemistry Challenge: 2024 Greener Synthetic Pathways Award - (https://www.epa.gov/greenchemistry/green-chemistry-challenge-2024-greener-synthetic-pathways-award)

Source-Medindia


