Goodbye Toothbrush? Turning Oral Bacteria into Natural Defenders of Teeth

A gene cluster responsible for forming strong dental biofilms may be the key to developing probiotics that eliminate cavity-causing bacteria.

Gene Cluster Hunt in the Metagenome

A gene cluster has been discovered thatand reduce cavities without brushing or flossing ().Zhang, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, is targeting theThe oral microbiome includes hundreds of bacterial species, many of which. Traditional studies have focused on which bacterial species are tied to cavity formation, especially those that. However, individual species can exist in numerous strains, each withRather than isolate specific species or strains, Zhang and her team arein search of genetic patterns linked to cavity formation. They recently discoveredThis discovery, published on August 19 in the, revealed that this gene cluster exists only in certain strains of several well-known cavity-causing bacteria, such asZhang envisions usingthat outcompete harmful ones.According to Zhang,. Understanding how these biofilm-forming molecules work could allow scientists to equip friendly bacteria with the ability to build stronger communities, displacing the bad ones responsible for cavities.The work was made possible with support from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research under the National Institutes of Health.The team uncovered the gene cluster by. Berkeley graduate student McKenna Yao conducted a comprehensive statistical analysis to identify genes associated with oral disease, followed by laboratory cultivation to determine the compounds produced by these genes.These compounds are small molecules made of peptides, short chains of amino acids, and lipids, or fatty acids.Together, they enable bacterial colonies to stick together rather than remain floating individually.The discovered gene cluster comprises roughly. This forms a self-contained system, or “metabolic cassette,” which, although not essential for bacterial survival, significantly affects the surrounding environment, particularly teeth.Such gene clusters fall under what scientists often call secondary metabolism, but Zhang prefers the term. Similar networks in soil bacteria have led to the discovery of many antibiotics.“These specialized metabolites enhance survival in certain ways,” said Yao, one of the three first authors on the paper. For example,. Within a microbial community, producing these metabolites gives bacteria a competitive advantage.Zhang noted that secondary metabolites within the human microbiome, especially those in the mouth, have largely gone unexamined. Two years ago, her teamThey later found another cluster that helped form biofilms through different adhesive molecules.The newly identified gene cluster is another example of how specialized metabolites in the microbiome influence human health, whether in the mouth, digestive system, skin, or other organs. TheseZhang believes that, with further validation, this cluster might be proven harmful in some contexts. If so,Meanwhile, other molecules associated with oral health could be used to genetically enhance good bacteria, encouraging them to produce more of these beneficial substances.One such candidate is, a bacterium linked to oral health and currently marketed as a probiotic. However,. Zhang suggests enhancing it with these sticky molecules to make it more potent.“Our next step is to build aand better understand what this dynamic bacterial community on our teeth is actually producing,” said Zhang.Yao added that while brushing remains the most effective way to remove dental biofilms for now, there may be better ways to disrupt them in the future. “We are just beginning to grasp the complexity within the mouth,” she said.To sum up, Zhang and her team’s groundbreaking identification of gene clusters that help bacteria form resilient biofilms offers a revolutionary path forward in oral health. By genetically equipping good bacteria with these properties, the future may bring probiotic treatments that eliminate the need for brushing and flossing while effectively preventing cavities.Source-Medindia