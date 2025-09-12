Goodbye Toothbrush? Turning Oral Bacteria into Natural Defenders of Teeth

A gene cluster responsible for forming strong dental biofilms may be the key to developing probiotics that eliminate cavity-causing bacteria.
- Discovery of gene cluster enabling biofilm formation in oral bacteria
- Potential to engineer good bacteria to outcompete cavity-causing microbes
- Goal to replace brushing and flossing with a probiotic-based approach
Synergistic action of specialized metabolites from divergent biosynthesis in the human oral microbiome
Go to source). Zhang, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, is targeting the bacterial balance in the mouth to create a system where brushing and flossing may become obsolete.
The oral microbiome includes hundreds of bacterial species, many of which join together to form sticky plaque on teeth. Traditional studies have focused on which bacterial species are tied to cavity formation, especially those that generate enamel-damaging acid. However, individual species can exist in numerous strains, each with unique traits affecting their ability to cause decay.
Gene Cluster Hunt in the MetagenomeRather than isolate specific species or strains, Zhang and her team are examining the collective DNA of mouth bacteria, the metagenome, in search of genetic patterns linked to cavity formation. They recently discovered one such gene cluster that produces two molecules instrumental in allowing both harmful and beneficial bacteria to stick to each other and form durable biofilms on teeth.
This discovery, published on August 19 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, revealed that this gene cluster exists only in certain strains of several well-known cavity-causing bacteria, such as Streptococcus mutans. Zhang envisions using this cluster to genetically enhance good bacteria so they can form strong biofilms that outcompete harmful ones.
Shifting the Balance Toward Good BacteriaAccording to Zhang, strains from the same species can act as pathogens, neutral organisms, or even beneficial probiotics. Understanding how these biofilm-forming molecules work could allow scientists to equip friendly bacteria with the ability to build stronger communities, displacing the bad ones responsible for cavities.
The work was made possible with support from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research under the National Institutes of Health.
Online Databases Reveal Biofilm-Forming Gene ClustersThe team uncovered the gene cluster by analyzing extensive metagenomic sequences from microbial samples taken from human volunteers. Berkeley graduate student McKenna Yao conducted a comprehensive statistical analysis to identify genes associated with oral disease, followed by laboratory cultivation to determine the compounds produced by these genes.
These compounds are small molecules made of peptides, short chains of amino acids, and lipids, or fatty acids. One molecule behaves like glue, making bacteria clump into blobs, while the other acts like string, enabling the formation of chains. Together, they enable bacterial colonies to stick together rather than remain floating individually.
Specialized Metabolism and Its Role in Biofilm StrengthThe discovered gene cluster comprises roughly 15 segments of DNA that encode proteins, enhancers, and transcription factors. This forms a self-contained system, or “metabolic cassette,” which, although not essential for bacterial survival, significantly affects the surrounding environment, particularly teeth.
Such gene clusters fall under what scientists often call secondary metabolism, but Zhang prefers the term “specialized” metabolism due to their capacity to produce novel and biologically important molecules. Similar networks in soil bacteria have led to the discovery of many antibiotics.
Mutanoclumpins and Microbial Competition“These specialized metabolites enhance survival in certain ways,” said Yao, one of the three first authors on the paper. For example, some of these molecules kill competing microbes or help bacteria monopolize essential resources like metals. Within a microbial community, producing these metabolites gives bacteria a competitive advantage.
Zhang noted that secondary metabolites within the human microbiome, especially those in the mouth, have largely gone unexamined. Two years ago, her team identified a gene cluster responsible for a previously unknown antibiotic in oral bacteria. They later found another cluster that helped form biofilms through different adhesive molecules.
Expanding the Map of Oral MetabolitesThe newly identified gene cluster is another example of how specialized metabolites in the microbiome influence human health, whether in the mouth, digestive system, skin, or other organs. These sticky molecules, now termed mutanoclumpins, could be key in reducing tooth decay.
Zhang believes that, with further validation, this cluster might be proven harmful in some contexts. If so, genetic or chemical inhibitors could be developed to block their production, potentially reducing cavities. Meanwhile, other molecules associated with oral health could be used to genetically enhance good bacteria, encouraging them to produce more of these beneficial substances.
Enhancing Existing Probiotics for Oral HealthOne such candidate is Streptococcus salivarius, a bacterium linked to oral health and currently marketed as a probiotic. However, it does not naturally form strong biofilms, making it less effective in sticking to teeth. Zhang suggests enhancing it with these sticky molecules to make it more potent.
“Our next step is to build a comprehensive map of these specialized metabolites and better understand what this dynamic bacterial community on our teeth is actually producing,” said Zhang.
Yao added that while brushing remains the most effective way to remove dental biofilms for now, there may be better ways to disrupt them in the future. “We are just beginning to grasp the complexity within the mouth,” she said.
To sum up, Zhang and her team’s groundbreaking identification of gene clusters that help bacteria form resilient biofilms offers a revolutionary path forward in oral health. By genetically equipping good bacteria with these properties, the future may bring probiotic treatments that eliminate the need for brushing and flossing while effectively preventing cavities.
