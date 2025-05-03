About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Glove Up, Lather Up! Unite for World Hand Hygiene Day 2025
Glove Up, Lather Up! Unite for World Hand Hygiene Day 2025

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 3 2025 3:06 PM

World Hand Hygiene Day 2025 urges global action on proper glove use and handwashing to protect health and the environment.

Highlights:
  • Handwashing is essential, as gloves do not replace proper hygiene before and after use
  • Hand hygiene is the foundation of safe healthcare, as highlighted in the 2025 theme
  • Eco-friendly hygiene supports both health and sustainability
Every year, the World Health Organization (WHO) hosts World Hand Hygiene Day (WHHD) as a worldwide campaign to promote proper hygiene practices within healthcare environments. In 2025, WHO marks 17 years of the World Hand Hygiene Day global campaign. The World Hand Hygiene Day scheduled for 2025 will take place on May 5 under the campaign theme:
“It might be gloves. It’s always hand hygiene.”


Medical gloves play an important role yet they cannot take the place of following standard hand hygiene protocols according to this slogan (1 Trusted Source
World Hand Hygiene Day 2025

Go to source).


Campaign Objectives

The primary mission of WHHD 2025 includes the following targets:
  • Highlighting the Importance of Hand Hygiene: Hand hygiene stands as a basic preventive measure against healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) together with antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
  • Promoting Compliance Monitoring: The objective promotes nations to establish both hand hygiene monitoring systems and to present facility feedback through nationwide healthcare measure reporting.
  • Educational Outreach: The WHO offers educational tools aimed at healthcare staff members, institutions, and citizens to increase hand hygiene awareness (2 Trusted Source
    WHO SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands campaign

    Go to source    ).

Gloves Protect, But Clean Hands Save Lives

Gloves Are Just Part of the Equation; Hand Hygiene Completes the Protection!


Proper hand hygiene is essential in disease prevention, even though medical gloves perform as an effective infection control tool. By 2026, monitoring and feedback on hand hygiene compliance should be implemented as a core national indicator, at minimum in all referral hospitals.

The use of gloves leads to pathogen transfer due to contamination. Overuse of gloves adds substantially to healthcare waste. A typical university hospital produces around 1,634 tons of waste annually, with a 2–3% yearly increase—especially post-COVID. High-income countries tend to generate even more.

The complete protection of gloves depends on handwashing that occurs before putting them on and after removing them. Establishing a cultural practice that values the use of gloves jointly with proper hand hygiene protects healthcare facilities from infections. The combination of properly washed hands and glove utilization provides complete protection against infections (3 Trusted Source
The Use of Single-Use Medical Gloves in Doctors' Practices and Hospitals

Go to source).


Eco-Friendly Protection Starts at the Sink

Clean Hands, Healthy Planet!

It’s the New Sustainable Approach to Infection Control!


Hand hygiene beyond public health protection takes into account factors affecting the environment. Healthcare sustainability improves by implementing hand hygiene methods, which combine eco-friendly sanitizer use and water efficiency reduction strategies.

Environmental pollution is reduced when gloves are disposed of properly and with hand hygiene supplies. The use of green alternatives together with responsible resource management allows healthcare institutions to protect public health while minimizing their impact on the environment.


WHO 5 Moments for Hand Hygiene

To prevent healthcare-associated infections and ensure patient safety, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends five key moments when healthcare workers should perform hand hygiene:
  • Before touching a patient — To protect the patient from harmful germs carried on your hands.
  • Before a clean or aseptic procedure — To prevent introducing harmful germs into the patient’s body during procedures like catheter insertion or wound care.
  • After body fluid exposure risk — To protect yourself and the healthcare environment from potentially infectious material.
  • After touching a patient — To prevent transferring germs from one patient to another or to yourself.
  • After touching patient surroundings — Even if the patient wasn’t directly touched, hand hygiene is needed after contact with their environment (e.g., bed rails, medical equipment).
The upcoming World Hand Hygiene Day 2025 stands as a vital occasion to strengthen the fundamental position of hand hygiene practice in disease prevention and public wellness advancement.

Individuals and organizations who follow the campaign material and join its activities will support a worldwide initiative to enhance healthcare both in its methods and targeted outcomes.

Clean Hands, Clear Conscience; Protect Health, Preserve Earth!


References:
  1. World Hand Hygiene Day 2025 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-hand-hygiene-day/2025)
  2. WHO SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands campaign - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35364021/)
  3. The Use of Single-Use Medical Gloves in Doctors' Practices and Hospitals - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39262118/)

Source-Medindia


