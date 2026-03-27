Global Happiness Rankings 2026: Nordic Nations Lead

The 2026 World Happiness Report ranks Finland highest based on global life satisfaction surveys across 140+ countries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does the World Happiness Report measure?

A: It measures self-reported life satisfaction using survey-based scoring systems like the Cantril ladder scale.

Q: Why is Finland ranked the happiest country?

A: Finland consistently reports high life evaluation scores in global surveys reflecting perceived well-being.

Q: Are happiness rankings based on medical data?

A: No, they are based on subjective survey responses, not clinical or diagnostic health data.

Q: Does this report prove what causes happiness?

A: No, it identifies statistical associations but does not establish cause-and-effect relationships.

Q: Who studies happiness and well-being scientifically?

A: Researchers in public health, psychology, and social sciences study life satisfaction and well-being trends.