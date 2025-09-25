Gestational Diabetes Could Harm Your Child's IQ

Gestational diabetes may impact both mothers and children long-term, raising risks of maternal cognitive decline, ADHD, autism, and developmental delays, an international study reveals.
- Study of 9M pregnancies finds GDM linked to lower IQ in mothers and children
- Kids exposed to GDM face higher risks of ADHD, autism, and developmental delays
- One in five pregnancies in Singapore is affected by GDM — higher than the global average
- Mothers with a history of GDM scored 2.47 points lower on cognitive assessments than women without GDM.
- Children exposed to GDM scored almost 4 points lower in IQ.
- GDM exposure increased risks by:
- 36% for ADHD
- 56% for autism spectrum disorder (ASD)
- 45% for developmental delays
Impact of GDM on Child NeurodevelopmentWhile gestational diabetes often resolves after delivery, this study highlights that the impact may extend much further, affecting both maternal brain health and children’s neurodevelopment. For families in Singapore, where 1 in 5 pregnancies are affected by GDM and autism rates are higher than global averages, these findings carry urgent weight.
How Blood Sugar Fluctuations Affect Fetal BrainIt is not fully clear how GDM contributes to cognitive and developmental issues, but researchers suspect:
- Blood sugar fluctuations during pregnancy may affect brain development in the fetus.
- Inflammatory changes linked to diabetes could influence maternal brain function.
- Placental effects may alter nutrient and oxygen supply to the baby.
Early Detection of Gestational Diabetes in PregnancyNUS researchers suggest that non-fasting blood tests in the first trimester could allow earlier detection of GDM. Early management of blood sugar may not only prevent pregnancy complications like pre-eclampsia or large birth weight, but also safeguard long-term brain and cognitive health.
Expert Insights on Long-Term Effects of GDM“Our findings highlight an urgent need for early detection and careful management of gestational diabetes — not just to prevent immediate pregnancy complications, but to safeguard long-term cognitive outcomes for mothers and their children,” said Assistant Professor Queenie Li Ling Jun, lead investigator from NUS Medicine.
Future Research on GDM and Cognitive DevelopmentThe team emphasizes the need for:
- Long-term follow-up studies to understand causal links between GDM and brain health.
- Neurocognitive monitoring for children and mothers after GDM pregnancies.
- Early interventions to reduce risks of ADHD, autism, and cognitive decline.
Why Early Screening for GDM Matters for FamiliesGestational diabetes may not end with childbirth, its effects could echo across a child’s life and a mother’s mind. Early screening, close monitoring, and proactive care are vital to protect two generations at once.
