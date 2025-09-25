About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Gestational Diabetes Could Harm Your Child's IQ

Gestational Diabetes Could Harm Your Child's IQ

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Sep 25 2025 3:56 PM

Gestational diabetes may impact both mothers and children long-term, raising risks of maternal cognitive decline, ADHD, autism, and developmental delays, an international study reveals.

Highlights:
  • Study of 9M pregnancies finds GDM linked to lower IQ in mothers and children
  • Kids exposed to GDM face higher risks of ADHD, autism, and developmental delays
  • One in five pregnancies in Singapore is affected by GDM — higher than the global average
Researchers at National University of Singapore (NUS) analyzed more than 9 million pregnancies across 20 countries. Key findings include (1 Trusted Source
Gestational diabetes raises risk of cognitive decline in mothers, ADHD and autism in children

Go to source):
  • Mothers with a history of GDM scored 2.47 points lower on cognitive assessments than women without GDM.
  • Children exposed to GDM scored almost 4 points lower in IQ.
  • GDM exposure increased risks by:

Pregnancy Diabetes Chart or Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Chart
Pregnancy Diabetes Chart or Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Chart
Gestational diabetes is a condition affecting nearly 4% of pregnant women. The diagnosis of gestational diabetes is done with the help of a standardized ‘Oral Glucose Tolerance Test’.

Impact of GDM on Child Neurodevelopment

While gestational diabetes often resolves after delivery, this study highlights that the impact may extend much further, affecting both maternal brain health and children’s neurodevelopment. For families in Singapore, where 1 in 5 pregnancies are affected by GDM and autism rates are higher than global averages, these findings carry urgent weight.

Gestational Diabetes About
Gestational Diabetes About
The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy that blocks the action of insulin.

How Blood Sugar Fluctuations Affect Fetal Brain

It is not fully clear how GDM contributes to cognitive and developmental issues, but researchers suspect:
  • Blood sugar fluctuations during pregnancy may affect brain development in the fetus.
  • Inflammatory changes linked to diabetes could influence maternal brain function.
  • Placental effects may alter nutrient and oxygen supply to the baby.

Gestational Diabetes Linked to Declining Cognitive Function
Gestational Diabetes Linked to Declining Cognitive Function
Women with gestational diabetes are found to perform worse on cognitive function tests than do women with normal pregnancy, revealed a new study from Turkey.

Early Detection of Gestational Diabetes in Pregnancy

NUS researchers suggest that non-fasting blood tests in the first trimester could allow earlier detection of GDM. Early management of blood sugar may not only prevent pregnancy complications like pre-eclampsia or large birth weight, but also safeguard long-term brain and cognitive health.


The Holy Grail of Diabetes Management
The Holy Grail of Diabetes Management
World Diabetes Day is an opportune time to evaluate the support available to the estimated 200 million people across the world coping with a galloping disease.

Expert Insights on Long-Term Effects of GDM

“Our findings highlight an urgent need for early detection and careful management of gestational diabetes — not just to prevent immediate pregnancy complications, but to safeguard long-term cognitive outcomes for mothers and their children,” said Assistant Professor Queenie Li Ling Jun, lead investigator from NUS Medicine.

Future Research on GDM and Cognitive Development

The team emphasizes the need for:
  • Long-term follow-up studies to understand causal links between GDM and brain health.
  • Neurocognitive monitoring for children and mothers after GDM pregnancies.
  • Early interventions to reduce risks of ADHD, autism, and cognitive decline.

Why Early Screening for GDM Matters for Families

Gestational diabetes may not end with childbirth, its effects could echo across a child’s life and a mother’s mind. Early screening, close monitoring, and proactive care are vital to protect two generations at once.

Reference:
  1. Gestational diabetes raises risk of cognitive decline in mothers, ADHD and autism in children - (https://medicine.nus.edu.sg/news/gestational-diabetes-raises-risk-of-cognitive-decline-in-mothers-adhd-and-autism-in-children/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All