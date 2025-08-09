Genetics of Stuttering: Why It is More Than a Speech Disorder

Stuttering has a strong genetic basis, connected to brain pathways also linked with musicality, language, and mental health.

The most comprehensive genetic study to date on stuttering has established a clear genetic connection to the condition, uncovering neurological pathways tied to increased risk. Published in Nature Genetics, the research examinedwho had submitted their DNA through 23andMe Inc ().Scientists identified. Their findings also revealed genetic overlap with conditions like autism, depression, and even musical ability. These discoveries pave the way for future research focused on early identification and potential new treatments. The study also aims to challenge outdated societal narratives that have fueled harmful stigma around stuttering.Stuttering, characterized by the repetition of syllables, prolonged sounds, and pauses in speech, is the most common fluency disorder. It affects more than, according to Dr. Jennifer (Piper) Below, director of the Vanderbilt Genetics Institute and professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Yet despite its prevalence, its“Stuttering has long been a mystery,” said Below, who holds the Robert A. Goodwin Jr., M.D. Directorship in Medicine. “And this is true for many speech and language disorders — they’re seriously understudied because they’re not life-threatening. But they can.”She emphasized the importance ofand ensure those seeking treatment receive appropriate care. Young people who stutter often experience increased bullying, limited classroom engagement, and more negative educational and social outcomes. The disorder can also hurt job opportunities and contribute to poor mental health.“For centuries, people have had the wrong ideas about why stuttering happens — blaming it on being left-handed, childhood trauma, or overly strict parenting,” Below explained. “But our research makes it clear:.”Below has spent over two decades studying the genetics of stuttering alongside her longtime collaborator, Dr. Shelly Jo Kraft, associate professor of Speech Language Pathology & Audiology at Wayne State University. As part of the International Stuttering Project, Kraft collected. Still, the group lacked the scale needed for a full genome-wide study.That changed when 23andMe came into the picture. “A friend showed me a screenshot of a 23andMe survey question that asked, ‘’ And I thought, this could be a game-changer if we can access this data,” Below said.Through an approved research partnership, the team analyzed responses fromwho reported stuttering andwho did not. Stuttering usually begins between ages two and five, with around 80% of children recovering naturally — with or without therapy. While boys and girls are affected at equal rates initially, stuttering becomes more common in males later on, with a, largely due to sex-based differences in recovery. Researchers conducted genetic analyses across eight groups divided by sex and ancestry, followed by broader meta-analyses.The team found differences in genetic markers between men and women, potentially reflecting the gap between those who recover and those who continue stuttering. According to Below, many women who said “yes” to the survey question were likely recalling childhood stuttering, whereas male respondents were more likely reporting persistent stuttering.They used the genetic data to build aand tested it using samples from both theand a separate self-report dataset. Interestingly, the score based on, while the female-based score was not.Traditionally, musical talent, speech, and language have been seen as unrelated. However, this study suggests they may be intertwined genetically. This raises the possibility that the same brain regions govern all three traits, hinting at a shared biological foundation.“There’s a chance the female data from 23andMe are influenced by memory differences compared to the male data,” Below said. “We can't be certain just yet, but we hope these results encourage deeper studies into how recovery from stuttering might vary between sexes.”Researchers also looked at other traits connected to the genes they identified. They found links to, and other metabolic factors.One of the top genetic hits among males was thegene — a gene also tied to the ability to keep rhythm (like clapping in time) and to language loss in Alzheimer's disease, according to Below.“We’ve long thought ofas separate systems, but this evidence points toward a,” Below explained. “If we can start to uncover the biochemical and cellular mechanisms behind human communication, that could transform our understanding of what makes us unique as a species.”Dr. Dillon Pruett, a postdoctoral researcher and co-author on the paper, has a personal reason for joining the study — he stutters himself.“There’s still a lot we don’t know about stuttering,” he said. “But as someone who’s lived with it, I wanted to help move the science forward. We’ve now identified many genes that contribute to stuttering risk. Hopefully, this work will not only help reduce stigma but also lead to better treatments down the line.”To sum up, this groundbreaking analysis confirms that stuttering is deeply influenced by genetics, involving specific brain pathways also associated with musicality, language, and mental health. These findings challenge outdated beliefs, highlight the complexity of speech disorders, and pave the way for future therapies and early interventions that could improve lives and reduce stigma worldwide.Source-Medindia