Gene Editing Milestone: Japanese Scientists Remove Extra Chromosome Behind Down Syndrome

Japanese researchers have used CRISPR to remove the extra chromosome that causes Down syndrome, offering potential for future therapies — and raising key ethical questions.

Highlights: Japanese scientists used CRISPR to remove the extra chromosome that causes Down syndrome in lab-grown cells

Corrected cells grew faster, had fewer stress markers, and showed improved biological function

The technique worked on skin cells from people with Down syndrome, not just lab cells

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Trisomic rescue via allele-specific multiple chromosome cleavage using CRISPR-Cas9 in trisomy 21 cells



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A genetic milestone: Scientists successfully remove the extra chromosome in Down syndrome cells using CRISPR-opening new doors for future research. #downsyndrome #crispr #geneediting #trisomy21 #medicalbreakthrough #genetics #chromosomeresearch #medindia’

A genetic milestone: Scientists successfully remove the extra chromosome in Down syndrome cells using CRISPR-opening new doors for future research. #downsyndrome #crispr #geneediting #trisomy21 #medicalbreakthrough #genetics #chromosomeresearch #medindia’

Advertisement

CRISPR in Action: Targeting the Root of Trisomy 21

Advertisement

Real Cells, Real Impact: Beyond the Lab Dish

A Medical Leap — But Also an Ethical Crossroad

What’s Next? The Road Ahead

Final Takeaway: Science, Hope, and Humanity Intertwined

Trisomic rescue via allele-specific multiple chromosome cleavage using CRISPR-Cas9 in trisomy 21 cells - (https://academic.oup.com/pnasnexus/article/4/2/pgaf022/8016019?login=false)