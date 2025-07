Gene Editing Milestone: Japanese Scientists Remove Extra Chromosome Behind Down Syndrome

Japanese researchers have used CRISPR to remove the extra chromosome that causes Down syndrome, offering potential for future therapies — and raising key ethical questions.

Japanese scientists may have rewritten the future of Down syndrome research by using. In a groundbreaking lab study, researchers used the gene-editing toolto target and delete the extra copy of— the genetic cause of Down syndrome ().The study, published in PNAS Nexus, is thein human cells. It offers a glimpse into future therapies that may help manage, or possibly reverse, the biological effects of Down syndrome.Down syndrome, also called, occurs when a person has three copies of chromosome 21 instead of two. This extra DNA causes, and raises the risk for early Alzheimer's The research team, led by Dr. Ryotaro Hashizume at Mie University, used, a genetic "scissor," to identify and cut the extra chromosome. Unlike traditional gene editing, which changes a small section of DNA, this method aimed toIn lab-grown stem cells, the scientists observed that removing the extra chromosome normalized gene activity, especially in genes related to brain development and metabolism. The edited cells also grew faster, produced fewer harmful stress chemicals, and had improved energy function.Importantly, the technique also worked in skin cells taken from people with Down syndrome. This success outside of stem cells suggests potential for broader applications, possibly in future regenerative therapies to improve organ function.However, safety concerns remain. Some CRISPR edits unintentionally affected healthy DNA, raising the risk of off-target effects. Researchers are now refining the method to target only the extra chromosome, ensuring precision.While science moves forward, the idea of removing the cause of Down syndrome sparks deep ethical debates. In countries like Iceland, the condition is already rare due to prenatal screening. Some fear that eliminating Down syndrome through gene editing may send harmful messages about the worth and value of individuals with the condition.The Japanese team emphasized that their goal is, but to understand how gene editing mightlinked to the condition.Experts agree: this gene editing isn’t ready for clinical use. More studies are needed to ensure safety, especially long-term monitoring of edited cells. Scientists also want to explore whether corrected cells could be used in future cell therapies for the heart, brain , or immune system Most importantly, any future treatment would need careful public discussion, including the voices of people with Down syndrome and their families.This breakthrough shows how far science can go, from editing single genes to removing whole chromosomes. It brings hope for better health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. But it also reminds us to ask not just what we can do, but what we should do. As gene editing advances, thoughtful dialogue between science and society will shape what comes next.Source-Medindia