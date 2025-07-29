Gene Editing Milestone: Japanese Scientists Remove Extra Chromosome Behind Down Syndrome

Japanese researchers have used CRISPR to remove the extra chromosome that causes Down syndrome, offering potential for future therapies — and raising key ethical questions.
- Japanese scientists used CRISPR to remove the extra chromosome that causes Down syndrome in lab-grown cells
- Corrected cells grew faster, had fewer stress markers, and showed improved biological function
- The technique worked on skin cells from people with Down syndrome, not just lab cells
Trisomic rescue via allele-specific multiple chromosome cleavage using CRISPR-Cas9 in trisomy 21 cells
Go to source). The study, published in PNAS Nexus, is the first to demonstrate complete chromosome removal in human cells. It offers a glimpse into future therapies that may help manage, or possibly reverse, the biological effects of Down syndrome.
A genetic milestone: Scientists successfully remove the extra chromosome in Down syndrome cells using CRISPR-opening new doors for future research. #downsyndrome #crispr #geneediting #trisomy21 #medicalbreakthrough #genetics #chromosomeresearch #medindia’
CRISPR in Action: Targeting the Root of Trisomy 21Down syndrome, also called trisomy 21, occurs when a person has three copies of chromosome 21 instead of two. This extra DNA causes developmental delays, heart defects, and raises the risk for early Alzheimer's.
The research team, led by Dr. Ryotaro Hashizume at Mie University, used CRISPR, a genetic "scissor," to identify and cut the extra chromosome. Unlike traditional gene editing, which changes a small section of DNA, this method aimed to remove an entire chromosome.
In lab-grown stem cells, the scientists observed that removing the extra chromosome normalized gene activity, especially in genes related to brain development and metabolism. The edited cells also grew faster, produced fewer harmful stress chemicals, and had improved energy function.
Real Cells, Real Impact: Beyond the Lab DishImportantly, the technique also worked in skin cells taken from people with Down syndrome. This success outside of stem cells suggests potential for broader applications, possibly in future regenerative therapies to improve organ function.
However, safety concerns remain. Some CRISPR edits unintentionally affected healthy DNA, raising the risk of off-target effects. Researchers are now refining the method to target only the extra chromosome, ensuring precision.
A Medical Leap — But Also an Ethical CrossroadWhile science moves forward, the idea of removing the cause of Down syndrome sparks deep ethical debates. In countries like Iceland, the condition is already rare due to prenatal screening. Some fear that eliminating Down syndrome through gene editing may send harmful messages about the worth and value of individuals with the condition.
The Japanese team emphasized that their goal is not to eliminate Down syndrome from society, but to understand how gene editing might reduce health complications linked to the condition.
What’s Next? The Road AheadExperts agree: this gene editing isn’t ready for clinical use. More studies are needed to ensure safety, especially long-term monitoring of edited cells. Scientists also want to explore whether corrected cells could be used in future cell therapies for the heart, brain, or immune system.
Most importantly, any future treatment would need careful public discussion, including the voices of people with Down syndrome and their families.
Final Takeaway: Science, Hope, and Humanity IntertwinedThis breakthrough shows how far science can go, from editing single genes to removing whole chromosomes. It brings hope for better health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. But it also reminds us to ask not just what we can do, but what we should do. As gene editing advances, thoughtful dialogue between science and society will shape what comes next.
Reference:
- Trisomic rescue via allele-specific multiple chromosome cleavage using CRISPR-Cas9 in trisomy 21 cells - (https://academic.oup.com/pnasnexus/article/4/2/pgaf022/8016019?login=false)
Source-Medindia