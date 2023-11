Gene Editing Drugs Developed to Combat Cholesterol

Amid the growing concerns about the side effects of weight-loss drugs, groundbreaking research presented at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association has unveiled two experimental medications showing significant promise in reducing bad cholesterol levels (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

New Solutions for High Cholesterol

According to NBC News, these medications are not intended for weight loss but rather cater to individuals with a specific genetic predisposition. People genetically prone to high cholesterol can potentially use these drugs in conjunction with a balanced diet and regular exercise to better manage their risk of heart attack and stroke.