Gender and the Heart: Why Women's Hearts Sprint and Men's Skip

Sex-Based Gene Differences in Heart Pacemaker

Genes Driving Faster Rhythms in Women

Path Toward Personalized Cardiac Treatments

naturally have, whileare more susceptible to heart rhythm disorders such as. This difference is now linked to unique gene activity in the heart’s primary pacemaker, known as the, which controls every heartbeat ().For decades, medical professionals have been puzzled by why theseoccur in heart rhythms. A new understanding has emerged showing that the underlying cause lies in the gene expressions that differ between men and women.The sinoatrial node, although small in size, plays a crucial role in maintaining heart rhythm. Scientists have discovered that this vital structure operates under sex-specific genetic instructions. In women, the genes help drive faster heartbeats, while in men, certain gene pathways may contribute to abnormal rhythms.This difference helps explain why women often experience faster rhythms such as inappropriate, and men are more vulnerable to heart rhythm issues likeand atrial fibrillation.Analysis of donated human hearts revealed that women have higher expression of genes such asand, which are essential in creating quicker heartbeats. These genes help regulate the electrical activity that triggers each heartbeat.On the other hand, male heart tissue showed elevated activity in genes associated withand. These changes can interfere with the heart’s electrical signaling and increase the likelihood of developing rhythm disorders.These discoveries open the door to morefor heart rhythm conditions, potentially allowing therapies to be adjusted based on a patient’s biological sex. Understanding how gene activity shapes heart rhythm can lead to better strategies for preventing and managing rhythm disturbances.The findings also build on ongoing efforts to better understand the underlying causes of both fast and slow heart rates , and may reduce the need for invasive treatments such as pacemaker implantation in the future.In conclusion, distinct gene activity in the heart’s pacemaker cells explains why women typically have faster heart rates while men face higher risks of rhythm disturbances. This breakthrough lays the foundation for more personalized heart care based on biological sex, improving prevention and treatment of common cardiac conditions.Source-Medindia