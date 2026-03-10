REGISTER
Gen Z Binge Drinking Rises in Early Adulthood

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 10 2026 12:14 PM

A longitudinal cohort study following nearly 10,000 young people shows binge drinking, cannabis use, and vaping increase significantly between ages 17 and 23.

Gen Z Binge Drinking Rises in Early Adulthood
Highlights:
  • Monthly binge drinking rose from 10% at age 17 to 29% by age 23
  • 68% of participants reported binge drinking at least once in the past year at age 23
  • Cannabis use increased from 31% to 49% during the transition to early adulthood
Nearly 68 percent of young adults reported binge drinking at least once by age 23 in a large longitudinal cohort study tracking almost 10,000 individuals from late adolescence into early adulthood (1 Trusted Source
High-Intensity Drinking Among Young Adults in the United States: Prevalence, Frequency, and Developmental Change

Go to source).
The findings suggest that binge drinking and other forms of substance use may increase during the transition from adolescence to independent adult life.

Researchers compared health behaviors reported at age 17 and again at age 23 to understand how alcohol consumption patterns evolve during this critical developmental period.


How Does Binge Drinking Change Between Ages 17 and 23?

The analysis examined alcohol use patterns among participants born between 2000 and 2002. Researchers defined binge drinking as consuming six or more alcoholic drinks during a single occasion, a standard threshold used in epidemiological research to identify risky alcohol consumption.

The results showed a clear increase in binge drinking during early adulthood.

Key findings included:
  • 68% of participants aged 23 reported binge drinking at least once in the previous year
  • At age 17, the proportion was 53%, indicating a noticeable increase over the six-year follow-up period
  • Regular binge drinking, defined as monthly episodes, rose from 10% to 29%
These trends suggest alcohol use may intensify as individuals move into early adulthood, when they gain greater independence and encounter more social situations where alcohol is available.


Why Does Substance Use Increase in Early Adulthood?

The study also evaluated other behaviors linked to substance use. Researchers observed increases in drug experimentation and vaping during the transition from adolescence to early adulthood.

By age 23:
  • 49% of participants reported having used cannabis, compared with 31% at age 17
  • The proportion who had tried other recreational drugs such as cocaine, ketamine, or ecstasy rose from 10% to 32%
  • Participants reporting frequent drug use, defined as ten or more uses within the past year, increased from 3% to 8%
Additional lifestyle behaviors also showed increases over time.
  • Daily vaping rose from 3% at age 17 to 19% at age 23
  • 32% of participants reported gambling in the past year
Early adulthood is widely recognized as a stage marked by social and environmental transitions. Changes in education, employment, and peer networks may contribute to experimentation with alcohol and other substances.


How Do Gender and Education Affect Drinking Patterns?

The study also identified demographic differences in alcohol and drug use.

Male participants reported higher prevalence of several behaviors:
  • Frequent binge drinking: 31% among men compared with 27% among women
  • Regular cannabis use: 16% versus 9%
  • Frequent use of other recreational drugs: 10% versus 6%
Educational pathways also appeared to influence drinking patterns. Individuals attending college or university reported higher levels of binge drinking, while those not enrolled in higher education were more likely to report daily vaping or gambling problems (2 Trusted Source
Gender and age differences in the associations between family social roles and excessive alcohol use

Go to source).

These findings suggest that social environments and lifestyle transitions may influence how alcohol and drug use behaviors develop during early adulthood.


Takeaway

The findings indicate that binge drinking and substance use may increase as adolescents transition into early adulthood.

Although some reports suggest younger teenagers drink less than previous generations, alcohol consumption patterns may change significantly in the early twenties.

Repeated binge drinking has been associated with long-term health risks including alcohol dependence, liver disease, cardiovascular complications, and mental health disorders.

However, the study has limitations. The findings rely on self-reported behavioral data, which may introduce recall bias or underreporting. In addition, the results reflect patterns from a specific cohort and may not represent trends across all populations.

Overall, the study highlights the importance of prevention strategies and public health education during late adolescence and early adulthood to reduce long-term health risks associated with alcohol and drug use.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why does binge drinking increase in early adulthood?

A: Early adulthood often involves greater independence, new social environments, and increased exposure to alcohol in universities, workplaces, and social gatherings.

Q: What is medically considered binge drinking?

A: Binge drinking generally refers to consuming six or more alcoholic drinks during one occasion, a level associated with increased health risks.

Q: Is occasional binge drinking harmful?

A: Even occasional binge drinking can increase the risk of injuries, alcohol poisoning, and long-term health complications if it occurs repeatedly.

Q: Does cannabis use increase in early adulthood?

A: Research indicates cannabis experimentation and use often rise during early adulthood as individuals experience changes in social and lifestyle environments.

Q: Which specialist should someone consult for alcohol misuse?

A: Individuals concerned about alcohol consumption should consult a psychiatrist, addiction specialist, or general physician experienced in substance use disorders.


References:
  1. High-Intensity Drinking Among Young Adults in the United States: Prevalence, Frequency, and Developmental Change - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5008981/)
  2. Gender and age differences in the associations between family social roles and excessive alcohol use - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6983322/)

Source-Medindia

