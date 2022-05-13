About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Gallstone Disease: Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Pancreatic cancer risk is nearly six times higher in people with gallbladder disease
  • Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most common pancreatic cancer that is diagnosed in late stages

Gallstone Disease: Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer

Gallstone disease could be a warning sign for diagnosing the deadly pancreatic cancer, reveals a new research presented at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2022.

Facts About Pancreatic Cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.

Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
Advertisement


"Pancreatic cancer can be difficult to diagnose and then chances of survival are slim. Our findings suggest that

gallstone disease may be a way to better diagnose this type of cancer - meaning we could save more lives,

" said Marianna Papageorge, MD, lead researcher on the study and research fellow at Boston Medical Center.

Link Between Gallstone Disease and Pancreatic Cancer

Using records in the SEER-Medicare database from 2008 to 2015, researchers identified 18,700 PDAC patients and compared them to an average of 99,287 patients per year from the same database.
Pancreatic Cancer: Virus Based Treatment Approach Developed
Pancreatic Cancer: Virus Based Treatment Approach Developed
Pancreatic cancer treatment:A new powerful therapeutic platform has been developed that uses a modified virus combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors to extend survival.
Advertisement

In the year before diagnosis, 4.7 percent of the PDAC patients had a diagnosis of gallstone disease and 1.6 percent had their gallbladders removed.

Among the non-cancer patients, only 0.8 percent had gallstones and only 0.3 percent had their gallbladders removal.

"

Gallstone disease does not cause pancreatic cancer

but understanding its association with PDAC can help combat the high mortality rate with pancreatic cancer by providing the opportunity for earlier diagnosis and treatment," Dr. Papageorge said.

Since many people have gallstones but do not develop pancreatic cancer, future research could look more closely at laboratory findings and imaging to see if there are specific factors related to gallbladder disease that could further distinguish which patients might have or develop pancreatic cancer, Papageorge said.

"It is such a terrible disease, and survival is so low," Dr. Papageorge said.

"People present at such advanced stages, so anything we can do to try to diagnose people earlier and make sure that they're getting curative treatment is crucial. This might be a key to better understanding next steps in screening, management and earlier diagnosis."



Source: Eurekalert
Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer
Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancers are resistant to chemotherapy; however, a new research has identified that targeting glutamine metabolism enhances the efficacy of chemotherapeutic drugs to treat the disease.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, May 13). Gallstone Disease: Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer. Medindia. Retrieved on May 13, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/gallstone-disease-warning-sign-of-pancreatic-cancer-207079-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Gallstone Disease: Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer". Medindia. May 13, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/gallstone-disease-warning-sign-of-pancreatic-cancer-207079-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Gallstone Disease: Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/gallstone-disease-warning-sign-of-pancreatic-cancer-207079-1.htm. (accessed May 13, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Gallstone Disease: Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer. Medindia, viewed May 13, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/gallstone-disease-warning-sign-of-pancreatic-cancer-207079-1.htm.

Advertisement

Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors Affect Immunity and Survival of Patients
Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors Affect Immunity and Survival of Patients
Bacteria on tumors can affect immune response and survival of patients with pancreatic cancer. The tumor microbiome can be altered by fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), which leads to better outcomes.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
View all
Recommended Reading
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Gallbladder SurgeryGallbladder Surgery
GallstonesGallstones
Health Benefits of Dandelion PlantHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
PancreatitisPancreatitis
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pancreatic Cancer Gallstones Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pancreatitis Gallbladder Surgery Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Indian Medical Journals Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Hearing Loss Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) The Essence of Yoga Blood Pressure Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close