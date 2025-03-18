Future of Hearing: Flexible, Non-Invasive Hearing Aid

A new flexible hearing aid uses micro-epidermal actuators to non-invasively improve hearing, offering a solution for conductive hearing loss, especially in children.

Highlights: A new flexible hearing aid offers a non-invasive solution to conductive hearing loss, bypassing the need for surgery or implants

Micro-epidermal actuators deliver vibrations directly to the inner ear, improving sound quality

It has the potential to reduce developmental delays in children, and transform pediatric hearing aids

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Array of micro-epidermal actuators for noninvasive pediatric flexible conductive hearing aids



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

The skin in ear canal grows at a rate of around 1.3 inches per year, you get a “new” ear canal every 12 months when the old skin sheds. #medindia #ear #skin’

The skin in ear canal grows at a rate of around 1.3 inches per year, you get a “new” ear canal every 12 months when the old skin sheds. #medindia #ear #skin’

Using Micro-Epidermal Actuators for Sound Transmission

Array of Actuators for Better Hearing Performance

Advertisement

Advertisement

Array of micro-epidermal actuators for noninvasive pediatric flexible conductive hearing aids - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s44172-025-00369-7)