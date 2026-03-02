Full-Fat Dairy: Healthy Choice Or Heart Risk?

Full-fat dairy is making a comeback. But is it truly better for your heart and waistline?

The dairy fat paradox: Whole dairy products may be healthier than we thought

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is full-fat dairy bad for heart health?

A: Current research suggests moderate intake may not significantly raise heart disease risk for most healthy individuals.

Q: Can full-fat milk cause weight gain?

A: Weight gain depends on total calorie intake rather than dairy fat alone.

Q: Are low-fat dairy products healthier?

A: Low-fat dairy can reduce calorie intake but may not always provide greater overall health benefits.

Q: Does dairy fat raise cholesterol?

A: Dairy saturated fat may raise LDL cholesterol in some individuals, depending on genetic and metabolic factors.

Q: Is yogurt a good full-fat option?

A: Plain full-fat yogurt can offer protein, probiotics, and nutrients when consumed in moderation.