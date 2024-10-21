About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Fruit Fly Gut Hormones Reveals Clues to Longevity

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Oct 21 2024 3:19 PM

Highlights:
  • Gut hormone NPF in flies influences insulin release and longevity
  • The study opens new questions about diabetes drugs like GLP-1 agonists affecting human aging
  • Fruit flies serve as key models for understanding human biology and aging
Studying household fruit flies, biologists at Brown University have recently discovered that gut-generated neuropeptide hormone may determine the insects aging. This research published in the PNAS is of significant relevance to human health especially on drugs utilized in managing obesity and diabetes (1 Trusted Source
Brown researchers show how gut hormones control aging in flies and how it relates to human biology

Go to source).

Gut Barrier Dysfunction and the Gut-to-Brain Signal Pathway

Professor Marc Tatar who is associated with the Center on the Biology of Aging at Brown University has been studying insulin and IGFs as factors that control aging in fruit fly for more than two decades. Tatar studying Neuropeptide F (NPF) - the hormone produced in gut of the fly in response to its feeding. NPF is very involved in the regulation of insulin release and seems to be involved in the life span.

The study unraveled that the suppression of NPF in the intestines of flies results in low levels of insulin and hence an increased life expectancy of the flies. Furthermore, by applying NPF receptor antagonists to the brain, which leads to decreased feeding and, therefore, lowered juvenile hormone levels, the researchers were able to increase the animals’ longevity still further.

The present complex communication cascade from gut to the brain links nutrient sensing, insulin signaling, and juvenile hormone to control aging.

Gut Hormone's Role in Aging in Flies: Insights for Human Biology

People do not synthesize NPF or juvenile hormone but similar hormones that regulate insulin like PPY (Pancreatic Polypeptide Y) and GLP-1(Glucagon-Like Peptide-1). GLP-1 is a member of the incretin hormone family to NPF and increases insulin levels in human beings.

The study’s findings give rise to some pertinent issues about effects of medications such as GLP-1 agonists, which are frequently prescribed for diabetes and obesity. So given that insulin signaling is connected to aging there is increasing concern over whether or not these drugs could also influence aging in humans.

Tatar also pointed out the flown focus and called for similar investigation in mice to establish the link between agonists such as GLP-1 and aging. It is possible that such work might unveil new avenues about how specific drugs affect human lifespan and age associated diseases.

This research underscores the significance of the fruit flies as the model organism for advancing human biology research as it affords invaluable knowledge of the intricate interplay of such factors such as the hormones contained in the gut, aging and insulin receptor pathways. More work is needed for these discoveries to help create new strategies to force healthy aging in humans.

Reference:
  1. Brown researchers show how gut hormones control aging in flies and how it relates to human biology - (https://www.brown.edu/news/2024-10-16/aging-flies)


Source-Medindia


