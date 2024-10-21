Fruit Fly Gut Hormones Reveals Clues to Longevity

- Gut hormone NPF in flies influences insulin release and longevity
- The study opens new questions about diabetes drugs like GLP-1 agonists affecting human aging
- Fruit flies serve as key models for understanding human biology and aging
Brown researchers show how gut hormones control aging in flies and how it relates to human biology
Gut Barrier Dysfunction and the Gut-to-Brain Signal PathwayProfessor Marc Tatar who is associated with the Center on the Biology of Aging at Brown University has been studying insulin and IGFs as factors that control aging in fruit fly for more than two decades. Tatar studying Neuropeptide F (NPF) - the hormone produced in gut of the fly in response to its feeding. NPF is very involved in the regulation of insulin release and seems to be involved in the life span.
The present complex communication cascade from gut to the brain links nutrient sensing, insulin signaling, and juvenile hormone to control aging.
Gut Hormone's Role in Aging in Flies: Insights for Human BiologyPeople do not synthesize NPF or juvenile hormone but similar hormones that regulate insulin like PPY (Pancreatic Polypeptide Y) and GLP-1(Glucagon-Like Peptide-1). GLP-1 is a member of the incretin hormone family to NPF and increases insulin levels in human beings.
The study’s findings give rise to some pertinent issues about effects of medications such as GLP-1 agonists, which are frequently prescribed for diabetes and obesity. So given that insulin signaling is connected to aging there is increasing concern over whether or not these drugs could also influence aging in humans.
Tatar also pointed out the flown focus and called for similar investigation in mice to establish the link between agonists such as GLP-1 and aging. It is possible that such work might unveil new avenues about how specific drugs affect human lifespan and age associated diseases.
Reference:
