Fructose: The Hidden Culprit Behind Fatty Liver and Obesity

Fructose, commonly found in added sugars, may actively drive fat production and metabolic dysfunction rather than simply adding calories.

New Report Highlights Fructose as a Key Driver of Metabolic Disease

The association between high fructose corn syrup and the development of type-2 diabetes

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is fructose?

A: Fructose is a type of sugar found naturally in fruits and added to many processed foods as part of table sugar or high-fructose corn syrup.

Q: Why is fructose considered harmful?

A: Unlike glucose, fructose promotes fat production in the liver and can contribute to metabolic disorders when consumed in excess.

Q: Is fruit harmful because it contains fructose?

A: No. Whole fruits contain fiber and nutrients that reduce the harmful effects of fructose.

Q: What are the main sources of harmful fructose?

A: Sugary drinks, processed foods, desserts, and foods containing high-fructose corn syrup.

Q: How can I reduce fructose intake?

A: Limit processed foods and sugary beverages, and focus on whole, unprocessed foods.