Frostbite and Hypothermia: Life Threatening Cold Risks You Must Know

Frostbite and hypothermia pose serious cold weather risks. Learn their differences, warning signs, body effects, and why early recognition can prevent fatal outcomes.

Frostbite or hypothermia? Distinguishing the symptoms can save lives!

Did You Know? Hypothermia causes body temperature to drop below 35°C, slowing the brain and heart, while frostbite freezes exposed skin and may lead to tissue loss if not treated in time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is hypothermia?

A: It occurs when body temperature drops below 35 degrees Celsius, disrupting vital functions.

Q: Which body parts are affected by frostbite?

A: Frostbite mainly damages exposed areas such as fingers, toes, ears, and the nose.

Q: What are early signs of hypothermia?

A: Shivering, fatigue, numbness, dizziness, slurred speech, and loss of coordination.

Q: Can frostbite cause permanent damage?

A: Yes, severe frostbite may lead to tissue necrosis and possible tissue loss.

Q: How should hypothermia be treated?

A: The body should be warmed gradually using warm drinks and blankets while avoiding rapid heating.