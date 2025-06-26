About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
From Climate to Bedroom: Sleep Apnea Worsens With Global Warming

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 26 2025 3:49 PM

A Flinders University study warns that rising temperatures may worsen sleep apnea, doubling the global burden by 2100.

Highlights:
  • Higher temperatures increase the likelihood and severity of sleep apnea by up to 45%
  • By 2100, the global burden of OSA could double if warming continues unchecked
  • Economic losses in 2023 due to climate-linked OSA were estimated at nearly USD 100 billion
Sleep experts from Flinders University have found compelling evidence that climate change is worsening obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) , a potentially life-threatening disorder that affects breathing during sleep. Published in Nature Communications, the study shows that higher temperatures significantly increase the likelihood of OSA and its severity, potentially doubling the condition's global burden by the end of the century (1 Trusted Source
Global warming may increase the burden of obstructive sleep apnea

Go to source).
Researchers analyzed sleep data from more than 116,000 individuals globally using under-mattress sensors that collected over 500 nights of data per participant. This was matched with detailed 24-hour temperature data from climate models, making it one of the most extensive studies of its kind to link environmental factors to sleep health.


What Did They Find?

  • A 45% higher risk of experiencing OSA on warmer nights.
  • Regional variation: Europeans showed a stronger link between temperature and OSA severity, possibly due to lower air conditioning usage.
  • Global burden in 2023: 800,000 disability-adjusted life years lost across 29 countries due to temperature-linked OSA.
  • Economic toll: Estimated USD 98 billion in 2023 alone, including productivity loss and quality-of-life decline.

Why This Matters: More Than Just Snoring

Untreated OSA can lead to serious complications such as:
  • Dementia and Parkinson’s disease
  • Hypertension and cardiovascular disease
  • Mental health issues like anxiety and depression
  • Increased risk of accidents and early mortality
In Australia alone, sleep-related disorders cost the economy over AUD 66 billion annually.


A Wake-Up Call for Public Health and Policy

Lead researcher Dr. Bastien Lechat emphasizes that while air conditioning may offer temporary relief, broader systemic change is needed. “Without greater policy action to slow global warming, OSA burden may double by 2100 due to rising temperatures,” he warned.

Professor Danny Eckert added that current findings likely underestimate the true burden, as the sample skewed toward high-income populations with better access to sleep-supportive environments.


What’s Next?

The researchers call for:
  • More widespread diagnosis and treatment of OSA
  • Development of temperature-mitigating interventions during sleep
  • Public health policy that recognizes climate-linked sleep disorders as a growing threat
Reference:
  1. Global warming may increase the burden of obstructive sleep apnea - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-60218-1)

Source-Medindia


