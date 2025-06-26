From Climate to Bedroom: Sleep Apnea Worsens With Global Warming

A Flinders University study warns that rising temperatures may worsen sleep apnea, doubling the global burden by 2100.

Highlights: Higher temperatures increase the likelihood and severity of sleep apnea by up to 45%

By 2100, the global burden of OSA could double if warming continues unchecked

Economic losses in 2023 due to climate-linked OSA were estimated at nearly USD 100 billion

Did You Know?

As the planet heats up, so may your chances of sleepless, breathless nights. Climate change isn't just about the weather - it affects your sleep too. #sleepapnea #climatechangehealth #osa #globalwarming #sleepdisorders #medindia’

What Did They Find?

A 45% higher risk of experiencing OSA on warmer nights.

of experiencing OSA on warmer nights. Regional variation: Europeans showed a stronger link between temperature and OSA severity, possibly due to lower air conditioning usage.

Europeans showed a stronger link between temperature and OSA severity, possibly due to lower air conditioning usage. Global burden in 2023: 800,000 disability-adjusted life years lost across 29 countries due to temperature-linked OSA.

800,000 disability-adjusted life years lost across 29 countries due to temperature-linked OSA. Economic toll: Estimated USD 98 billion in 2023 alone, including productivity loss and quality-of-life decline.

Why This Matters: More Than Just Snoring

Dementia and Parkinson’s disease

Hypertension and cardiovascular disease

Mental health issues like anxiety and depression

Increased risk of accidents and early mortality

A Wake-Up Call for Public Health and Policy

What’s Next?

More widespread diagnosis and treatment of OSA

Development of temperature-mitigating interventions during sleep

Public health policy that recognizes climate-linked sleep disorders as a growing threat

Researchers analyzed sleep data from more than 116,000 individuals globally using under-mattress sensors that collected over 500 nights of data per participant. This was matched with detailed 24-hour temperature data from climate models, making it one of the most extensive studies of its kind to link environmental factors to sleep health.

Untreated OSA can lead to serious complications such as:

In Australia alone, sleep-related disorders cost the economy over AUD 66 billion annually.

The researchers call for: