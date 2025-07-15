Four-Strain Probiotic May Help Relieve Irritable Bowel Syndrome Symptoms

A special probiotic blend may safely relieve IBS symptoms in IBD patients even in remission.

Probiotic Trial Brings Hope to IBD Patients With IBS Symptoms

A recent clinical trial, published in the, has uncovered encouraging results for patients struggling with < b>ongoing gut symptoms despite being in remission from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The findings suggest that a carefully formulated probiotic blendmay offer much-needed relief for people dealing with the overlap of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and IBD, especially when no visible inflammation is present ().The randomized, double-blind trial involved 61 participants with IBD in remission who continued to experience IBS-like symptoms. Over three months, 45% of those who received theachieved significant symptom reduction, compared to 33% in the placebo group. Among patients with, 45% showed improvement on the probiotic versus 29% with placebo.For those with, the benefit appeared more even, with 44% in the probiotic group and 50% in the placebo group reporting symptom relief.While the differences were not statistically significant, patients receiving the probiotic saw ain theiron average, compared toin the placebo group.Living with IBD is challenging enough. But for about one-third of these patients,like, and irregular bowel movements persist even during remission. This condition, sometimes referred to as “IBS in IBD,” can be distressing and misunderstood. Traditional treatment options often fall short because they focus primarily on reducing inflammation, which is already under control in these cases.The trial tested a four-strain probiotic supplement,, which includes, and. These strains are known for their ability to survive stomach acid, reach the gut intact, and possibly restore microbial balance. The formulation was delivered as a liquid, which helps improve absorption and colonization in the intestines.Although the trial didn’t reach statistical significance, the trend is clinically relevant. Patients with overlapping IBS/IBD often experience decreased quality of life and heightened anxiety. By offering ato symptom relief, probiotics like this one could fill a crucial gap in current treatment.Moreover, the improvement observed in CD patients suggests thatmight play a bigger role inthan previously thought. This could encourage more treatment strategies moving forward.Importantly, the probiotic was well-tolerated, with no major side effects reported. This safety profile, combined with potential symptom relief, makes it a viable option for patients who want to avoid harsh medications or who have exhausted other avenues. Doctors and patients alike are now exploringas a complementary path for managing persistent symptoms.The results call for larger and longer-term studies to confirm these benefits and determine which patient subgroups respond best. Researchers are also exploring whetherwithin the probiotic blend are more effective for certain individuals, depending on their baseline gut composition.This study offers a glimmer of hope for those caught in the frustrating cycle of ongoing gut symptoms despite IBD remission. A well-formulated probiotic could not only support digestive health but also alleviate discomfort and improve quality of life—even when inflammation is no longer the primary issue.Source-Medindia