Four-Strain Probiotic May Help Relieve Irritable Bowel Syndrome Symptoms

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jul 15 2025 4:01 PM

A special probiotic blend may safely relieve IBS symptoms in IBD patients even in remission.

Highlights:
  • IBS symptoms can persist even when IBD is in remission
  • A four-strain probiotic showed better symptom reduction than placebo
  • Findings support safe symptom relief without affecting IBD outcome
A recent clinical trial, published in the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Pharmacology and Therapeutics, has uncovered encouraging results for patients struggling with < b>ongoing gut symptoms despite being in remission from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The findings suggest that a carefully formulated probiotic blend Symprove™ may offer much-needed relief for people dealing with the overlap of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and IBD, especially when no visible inflammation is present (1 Trusted Source
Four-strain probiotic exerts a positive effect on irritable bowel syndrome symptoms occurring in inflammatory bowel diseases in absence of inflammation (train-IBD trial)

Go to source).

Probiotic Trial Brings Hope to IBD Patients With IBS Symptoms

The randomized, double-blind trial involved 61 participants with IBD in remission who continued to experience IBS-like symptoms. Over three months, 45% of those who received the probiotic achieved significant symptom reduction, compared to 33% in the placebo group. Among patients with Crohn’s disease (CD), 45% showed improvement on the probiotic versus 29% with placebo.

For those with ulcerative colitis (UC) , the benefit appeared more even, with 44% in the probiotic group and 50% in the placebo group reporting symptom relief.

While the differences were not statistically significant, patients receiving the probiotic saw a 90-point drop in their IBS-Symptom Severity Score (IBS-SSS) on average, compared to 61 points in the placebo group.


IBS in IBD: A Persistent Problem Beyond Inflammation

Living with IBD is challenging enough. But for about one-third of these patients, symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain, and irregular bowel movements persist even during remission. This condition, sometimes referred to as “IBS in IBD,” can be distressing and misunderstood. Traditional treatment options often fall short because they focus primarily on reducing inflammation, which is already under control in these cases.


Probiotic Formula With Lactobacillus Shows Gut-Friendly Potential

The trial tested a four-strain probiotic supplement, Symprove™, which includes Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus acidophilus, and Enterococcus faecium. These strains are known for their ability to survive stomach acid, reach the gut intact, and possibly restore microbial balance. The formulation was delivered as a liquid, which helps improve absorption and colonization in the intestines.


Crohn’s Disease and Gut Microbiome: A New Treatment Avenue?

Although the trial didn’t reach statistical significance, the trend is clinically relevant. Patients with overlapping IBS/IBD often experience decreased quality of life and heightened anxiety. By offering a non-inflammatory approach to symptom relief, probiotics like this one could fill a crucial gap in current treatment.

Moreover, the improvement observed in CD patients suggests that gut microbiota modulation might play a bigger role in Crohn’s disease symptomology than previously thought. This could encourage more treatment strategies moving forward.

Non-Inflammatory Approaches to IBD Symptom Relief

Importantly, the probiotic was well-tolerated, with no major side effects reported. This safety profile, combined with potential symptom relief, makes it a viable option for patients who want to avoid harsh medications or who have exhausted other avenues. Doctors and patients alike are now exploring microbiome-targeted therapies as a complementary path for managing persistent symptoms.

What Makes a Probiotic Safe and Effective for Digestive Health

The results call for larger and longer-term studies to confirm these benefits and determine which patient subgroups respond best. Researchers are also exploring whether specific bacterial strains within the probiotic blend are more effective for certain individuals, depending on their baseline gut composition.

This study offers a glimmer of hope for those caught in the frustrating cycle of ongoing gut symptoms despite IBD remission. A well-formulated probiotic could not only support digestive health but also alleviate discomfort and improve quality of life—even when inflammation is no longer the primary issue.

If you or someone you know is living with IBD and continues to struggle with gut symptoms despite remission, talk to your doctor about emerging options like probiotics. Relief may be closer than you think.

Reference:
  1. Four-strain probiotic exerts a positive effect on irritable bowel syndrome symptoms occurring in inflammatory bowel diseases in absence of inflammation (train-IBD trial) - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40575360/)

Source-Medindia


