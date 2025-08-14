About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Forget the 10,000-Step Rule-Here's What Actually Matters

Written by Nadine
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 14 2025 4:05 PM

Walking more steps daily, even under 10,000, and at a brisk pace can lower serious heart risks in people with high blood pressure.

Highlights:
  • Every 1,000 additional daily steps lower cardiovascular risk by 17 percent
  • Walking faster cuts risk of major heart issues by up to 30 percent
  • Benefits are seen even with step counts below the common 10,000 target
More daily steps, even below the standard 10,000-step recommendation, and walking at a faster pace can significantly reduce the likelihood of severe heart and blood vessel problems in individuals with high blood pressure.
Published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the analysis showed that for each additional 1,000 steps per day beyond 2,300, there was a 17% lower chance of experiencing a major adverse cardiovascular event, such as heart attack or stroke, up to 10,000 steps. Walking beyond 10,000 steps further decreased stroke risk.


Heart Disease Risk in High Blood Pressure Population

Globally, an estimated 1.28 billion people live with high blood pressure, which increases the likelihood of developing heart disease by 49%, stroke by 62%, and heart failure by 77% to 89%. It had remained unclear how much physical activity could help reduce these risks for those affected.

Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis from the University of Sydney led the analysis and emphasized the value of walking more and at higher intensity. He stated that individuals with high blood pressure saw substantial reductions in serious heart issues the more steps they took and the faster they walked.


Benefits Below the 10,000 Step Threshold

Even walking amounts below the commonly recommended 10,000 steps provided clear health benefits. The study analyzed data from 32,192 participants in a UK Biobank sub-study, all diagnosed with high blood pressure and tracked via wrist-worn accelerometers over seven days between 2013 and 2015. The average participant was 64 years old, and the group was followed for nearly eight years, generating 283,001 person-years of data and recording 1,935 heart or stroke events.

The findings showed that each 1,000 daily step increase led to:
  • 22% reduction in heart failure risk
  • 9% reduction in heart attack risk
  • 24% reduction in stroke risk
This translated to 31.5 fewer major cardiovascular events, 7.2 fewer heart failures, 9.9 fewer heart attacks, and 10.4 fewer strokes per 10,000 person-years.


Intensity of Walking Matters

An average walking intensity of 80 steps per minute for the 30 fastest minutes each day correlated with a 30% lower risk of major cardiovascular events. Even higher intensities, over 130 steps per minute, showed no signs of causing harm.

When researchers analyzed data from 37,350 participants without high blood pressure, they found similar trends. Each 1,000-step increase was linked to reductions of 20.2% in major cardiovascular events, 23.2% in heart failure, 17.9% in heart attack, and 24.6% in stroke.


Public Health Implications and Recommendations

Professor Stamatakis explained that these insights offer patients tangible, achievable goals for improving heart health—even without reaching 10,000 steps daily. He emphasized that healthcare professionals should prioritize promoting physical activity in patients with high blood pressure and consider emphasizing walking pace as well as step count in future recommendations.

Key strengths of the analysis include its large sample size, use of accelerometer data to accurately capture step counts and pace, and access to national health records across England, Wales, and Scotland.

Limitations and Considerations

However, the study had limitations. Physical activity was measured only at the study’s start, so changes in behavior over time weren’t captured. Additionally, while the results show strong associations between walking and improved cardiovascular outcomes, they do not establish direct causation. The study population may also not reflect the general UK population, as UK Biobank participants tend to be healthier and more educated than average.

To sum up, walking more steps each day and increasing your pace even without hitting 10,000 steps can lower your risk of heart problems, stroke, and heart failure, especially if you have high blood pressure. These findings show that physical activity, even in small doses, should be a key part of everyday health management.

Source-Medindia


