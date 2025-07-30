About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Forever Chemicals, Lasting Damage: PFAS Exposure Tied to Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 30 2025 4:30 PM

Researchers have linked exposure to PFAS—the “forever chemicals” found in many household items-to a 31% higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, primarily due to metabolic disruptions.

Highlights:
  • People with higher levels of PFAS in their blood had a greater chance of getting type 2 diabetes
  • PFAS are chemicals found in nonstick pans, waterproof clothes, and food wrappers
  • These chemicals may affect how the body controls blood sugar
PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are synthetic chemicals used to make products resistant to water, stains, and heat, like nonstick cookware, rain jackets, and food packaging. But there’s a catch: PFAS don’t break down easily. They persist in the environment and in our bodies, earning them the nickname “forever chemicals.”(1 Trusted Source
Exposure to per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances in association to later occurrence of type 2 diabetes and metabolic pathway dysregulation in a multiethnic US population

Go to source)

The New Finding: Higher PFAS, Higher Diabetes Risk

A recent study from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York examined the health records and blood samples of 360 adults, half with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes, half without. The results were striking: people with higher levels of PFAS in their blood had a 31% greater risk of developing diabetes.


How PFAS Mess With Your Metabolism

Researchers found that PFAS may interfere with how the body processes food and medications. These disruptions can mess with your insulin response and blood sugar levels, gradually increasing the risk of diabetes. Think of it as putting your body’s sugar-regulating system slightly off-balance, over time, that can lead to trouble.


Why This Matters to Everyone

PFAS are everywhere, in your kitchen pans, waterproof clothes, and even in the air or water. Because these chemicals build up in our bodies, even low-level exposure over time can have lasting effects. This is especially concerning for people already at risk for diabetes due to genetics or lifestyle.


More Than Just Diet and Exercise

This study adds a new layer to what we know about diabetes. It’s not just about sugar or weight—your environment plays a role too. PFAS may be silent contributors to metabolic diseases, especially in underserved or high-risk communities.

What Can You Do?

While you can’t avoid PFAS completely, you can reduce exposure by:
  • Avoiding nonstick cookware or choosing PFAS-free brands
  • Limiting takeout packaging and microwave popcorn
  • Checking labels for ingredients like PTFE, PFOA, PFOS
  • Using water filters that reduce PFAS

Final Takeaway

PFAS exposure is an invisible but real risk factor in modern life. This Mount Sinai study sheds light on how everyday products might silently increase your chance of developing type 2 diabetes. Awareness, better choices, and future research are key to protecting public health.

Reference:
  1. Exposure to per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances in association to later occurrence of type 2 diabetes and metabolic pathway dysregulation in a multiethnic US population - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ebiom/article/PIIS2352-3964(25)00282-8/fulltext)

Source-Medindia


