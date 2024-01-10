Foggy Winters in Delhi: Secrets to Optimal Vitamin D Levels

Highlights: As dense fog envelops India's National Capital, the IMD warns of a cold wave, bringing potential health issues, including joint pains and vitamin D deficiency

How Winters Affect Our Health?

Beat Foggy Winter Blues with Optimal Vitamin D Intake

Seize Sunlit Moments:



Midday Outdoor Strolls:

Supplements:

UV Lamps:

Embrace Outdoor Activities:

Strategic Indoor Positioning:

Regular Vitamin D Checks:

Indoor Staying During Winter Season Makes People More Susceptible to Flu

As the dense fog blankets India's National Capital, signalling the onset of chilly winters, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of an impending cold wave across Delhi and northern regions, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh.The plunging temperatures during this season often bring with them a host of health challenges, with flu, joint pains, swelling, and even depression becoming prevalent due to reduced exposure to sunlight and lower levels of vitamin D (1).Dr. Debashish Chanda, Lead Consultant in the Department of Orthopedics at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, highlights the difficulty of maintaining adequate vitamin D levels during foggy winters. He suggests incorporating vitamin D-rich foods into the diet, such as fatty fish (like salmon and mackerel), egg yolks, cheese, and fortified foods like milk and orange juice (2).Take advantage of brief periods when the sun breaks through the fog. Even short exposures can contribute to vitamin D levels.Spend time outdoors, especially during midday when sunlight is stronger. Engaging in outdoor activities, even on foggy days, can enhance exposure to natural light.If sunlight exposure is consistently limited, consult your doctor about vitamin D supplements. They can guide you on the appropriate dosage based on your specific needs.Consider using light therapy lamps emitting UVB rays indoors (3). These lamps mimic the sun's effects and can be beneficial during foggy periods. However, seek professional advice before using them.Despite the fog, engage in outdoor activities like walking or winter sports. Fresh air and natural light exposure can contribute to vitamin D absorption.If indoors during the day, position yourself near windows that allow sunlight to penetrate.Periodically check your vitamin D levels through blood tests. This helps assess whether your current strategies are sufficient or if adjustments are needed.Navigating foggy winters requires a proactive approach to ensure you receive the essential vitamin D your body needs. By incorporating these strategies, you can promote overall well-being and counter the challenges posed by reduced sunlight exposure during this season.