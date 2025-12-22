Flying Overseas Soon? Do Not Miss These Important Vaccinations

Pre-travel vaccinations help protect international travelers from preventable infections and serious health risks abroad.
- Travelers visiting friends and relatives face a higher risk of infection due to longer stays and local exposure
- Several serious diseases can be prevented with timely vaccination before departure
- Some vaccines are required for entry into specific countries and regions
I'm heading overseas. Do I really need travel vaccines?
Go to source). Australia is currently experiencing its peak season for short-term international travel, a time when many people focus on flights, accommodation, and itineraries. Amid all this planning, the importance of getting vaccinated before leaving the country is frequently missed.
This gap is particularly noticeable among those traveling to visit friends and relatives. This group is less likely to seek vaccinations before departure, despite facing a higher risk of illness compared with other travelers.
Higher Exposure Risks While Visiting Friends and FamilyThe increased risk stems from travel patterns common in this group. They often stay for extended periods, travel beyond major cities into rural regions, and consume local or untreated food and water. Closer interaction with the local population also increases exposure to infectious diseases.
Although infections exist worldwide, some destinations pose a greater risk due to factors such as tropical climates, poor water quality, limited sanitation, and insects or animals that transmit disease. These risks are compounded by declining childhood vaccination rates and low adult vaccine uptake globally, including for influenza.
Why Vaccinations Matter Before International TravelFalling ill while overseas can do more than disrupt travel plans. In severe cases, it can lead to serious illness and the challenge of navigating unfamiliar health care systems far from home.
Travel-related vaccines reduce the risk of preventable infections and help ensure a safer, uninterrupted journey.
Categories of Vaccines to Consider Before DepartureOne category includes routine vaccines that are part of standard health care and not specific to travel, such as measles or influenza vaccines.
Another group targets diseases linked to particular destinations, personal health conditions, or planned activities, such as typhoid vaccination.
Some vaccines are legally required for entry into certain countries. For example, proof of yellow fever vaccination or specific vaccines for travelers going to Mecca may be mandatory for border entry.
Measles Risks During International TravelMeasles is a highly contagious viral infection capable of causing severe illness. It spreads easily in public settings, including shopping centers and aircraft cabins.
Outbreaks continue worldwide, including in Australia, where many cases are associated with people returning from overseas travel, particularly from popular destinations in Southeast Asia. Ensuring two doses of the measles vaccine is essential. Many adults are unsure whether they completed the full course during childhood, making it important to check immunization records or consult a general practitioner.
If uncertainty remains, receiving an additional dose is considered safe, especially before international travel.
Protecting Infants From Severe Measles InfectionIn Australia, children routinely receive the measles vaccine at one year of age. However, infants face the highest risk of severe illness and death from measles.
To address this, an additional free measles vaccine is currently offered to infants from six months of age who are traveling overseas, providing early protection during a vulnerable period.
Influenza Risk Across Different Travel SeasonsInfluenza remains one of the most frequent infections affecting travelers. While many people associate flu vaccination with autumn or winter, protection from the vaccine lasts only about three to four months.
As a result, an additional influenza dose is recommended for those traveling into the Northern Hemisphere winter to maintain adequate protection.
Hepatitis A Spread Through Food and WaterHepatitis A is a viral liver infection transmitted through contaminated food or water or close contact with an infected individual. It is common in many regions around the world.
Vaccination can begin from one year of age, and two doses administered at least six months apart provide lifelong protection against the disease.
Typhoid Infection in High-Risk RegionsTyphoid is a bacterial illness that causes high fever and abdominal pain, with serious complications such as brain inflammation occurring in 10 to 15 percent of cases.
The disease is most commonly acquired during travel to Asia and sub-Saharan Africa and spreads through contaminated food and water, similar to hepatitis A.
There are two vaccine options available. One is an injectable vaccine suitable from two years of age and safe for people with compromised immune systems. The other is an oral vaccine recommended for individuals over six years of age.
Rabies Prevention Before Overseas TravelRabies is a viral infection transmitted through bites or scratches from infected animals. Dogs are the primary carriers, but other mammals such as bats, monkeys, and cats can also transmit the virus. Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms develop.
Anyone bitten or scratched by a land mammal overseas or by a bat anywhere requires urgent preventive treatment after exposure. This treatment must be given as soon as possible, but access can be difficult in remote locations.
Receiving rabies vaccination before travel can reduce the need for extensive post-exposure treatment or simplify care if exposure occurs. A vaccination course involving two or three visits is therefore recommended prior to departure.
Additional Vaccines for Specific Travel RisksOther vaccines may be advised depending on destination and activities. These include protection against mosquito-borne diseases such as yellow fever and Japanese encephalitis.
Vaccines may also be recommended for cholera, a cause of severe diarrhea, and Mpox.
Mpox vaccination is advised for sexually active gay, bisexual, or other men, and for anyone planning overseas travel involving sexual contact with sex workers or travel to regions where clade one of the virus is circulating.
Planning Vaccinations with Medical GuidanceConsulting a general practitioner or travel doctor is the best way to determine how to stay healthy while traveling. Recommendations are tailored based on destination, planned activities, and existing health conditions. Many vaccines are also available through pharmacies.
While some pre-travel vaccines require out-of-pocket payment, the cost is usually small compared with overall travel expenses. This investment significantly reduces the risk of illness and travel disruption.
In conclusion, preparing for international travel goes beyond booking flights and packing bags. Ensuring the right vaccinations before departure reduces the risk of serious illness, avoids unnecessary medical challenges overseas, and helps travelers enjoy a safer, uninterrupted journey.
