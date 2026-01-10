Flaxseeds: Small Seeds With Big Health Benefits

Flaxseeds are a simple, everyday food that can quietly support multiple aspects of long-term health

Did You Know? Flaxseeds are one of the richest plant sources of omega-3 fats that fit easily into daily meals

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Are The Health Benefits Of Flaxseed?

A: Flaxseed supports digestive health, heart wellness, and steady energy levels thanks to its fibre and plant-based omega-3 fats.

Q: Is Ground Flaxseed Better Than Whole Flaxseed?

A: Yes, ground flaxseed is easier for the body to absorb, while whole seeds may pass through undigested.

Q: How Much Flaxseed Can Be Eaten Daily?

A: Most people benefit from one to two tablespoons per day as part of a balanced diet.

Q: Can Flaxseed Help With Weight Management?

A: Flaxseed may support healthy weight balance by helping you feel full for longer due to its fibre content.

Q: Is Flaxseed Suitable For A Plant-Based Diet?

A: Yes, flaxseed is a fully plant-based source of omega-3 fats and fibre.